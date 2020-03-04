Sunil Joshi named new chief selector by CAC, Harvinder Singh joins the panel

Former Indian spinner Sunil Joshi has been named as the new chairman of selectors by CAC.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) headed by former Indian pacer Madan Lal has recommended former Indian spinner, Sunil Joshi, to be the chairman of BCCI's selection panel. Harvinder Singh has also been roped in as a replacement for outgoing member Gagan Khoda.

The CAC, consisting of Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik have named Joshi to replace ex-chief selector MSK Prasad and will be reviewing the work done by the panel in a year's time in order to give further suggestions.

“The committee recommended Mr Sunil Joshi for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee. The CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI,” read a statement from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

Jatin Paranjpe, Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh will be continuing their tenures for the remaining few months. Lal was extremely satisfied with the selection of Joshi and believed that the right decision was made.

The five people who applied for the posts in the selection committee were Joshi, Harvinder Singh, Rajesh Chauhan, Venkatesh Prasad and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan. Prasad and Sivaramakrishnan were representing the south zone while the rest were representing the central zone.

The first assignment of the newly-elected committee will be to pick the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series versus South Africa which begins on March 12th.