×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Sunil Joshi named new chief selector by CAC, Harvinder Singh joins the panel

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 04 Mar 2020, 18:39 IST

Former Indian spinner Sunil Joshi has been named as the new chairman of selectors by CAC.
Former Indian spinner Sunil Joshi has been named as the new chairman of selectors by CAC.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) headed by former Indian pacer Madan Lal has recommended former Indian spinner, Sunil Joshi, to be the chairman of BCCI's selection panel. Harvinder Singh has also been roped in as a replacement for outgoing member Gagan Khoda.

The CAC, consisting of Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik have named Joshi to replace ex-chief selector MSK Prasad and will be reviewing the work done by the panel in a year's time in order to give further suggestions.

“The committee recommended Mr Sunil Joshi for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee. The CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI,” read a statement from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

Jatin Paranjpe, Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh will be continuing their tenures for the remaining few months. Lal was extremely satisfied with the selection of Joshi and believed that the right decision was made.

The five people who applied for the posts in the selection committee were Joshi, Harvinder Singh, Rajesh Chauhan, Venkatesh Prasad and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan. Prasad and Sivaramakrishnan were representing the south zone while the rest were representing the central zone.

The first assignment of the newly-elected committee will be to pick the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series versus South Africa which begins on March 12th.

Published 04 Mar 2020, 18:39 IST
Madan Lal Sunil Joshi
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd ODI
AUS 222/4 (40.0 ov)
RSA
LIVE
Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
AUS VS RSA live score
1st T20I
WI 30/0 (4.0 ov)
SL
LIVE
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat.
WI VS SL live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb
IND 242/10 & 124/10
NZ 235/10 & 132/3
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
Semi Final 1 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
India Women
England Women
IND-W VS ENG-W preview
| 04:30 AM
TBA 405/8
ENL 202/5 (74.2 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: England Lions trail New South Wales 2nd XI by 203 runs with 5 wickets remaining
TBA VS ENL live score
Match 16 | Yesterday
LHQ 209/5 (20.0 ov)
QTG 172/10 (20.0 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 37 runs
LHQ VS QTG live score
2nd ODI | Yesterday
BAN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
ZIM 318/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 4 runs
BAN VS ZIM live score
Match 19 | Yesterday
TBA 150/3 (20.0 ov)
PKW
No Result
TBA VS PKW live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England Lions in Australia 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us