Super Smash 2021-22, Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Auckland Aces will lock horns against Canterbury Kings in the 20th match of the Men’s Super Smash. Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland will host this encounter.

Auckland Aces faced the Otago Volts in their last game and defeated them comprehensively. Batting first, the Volts’ batters struggled throughout their innings as they lost nine wickets and only managed to score 129.

The Aces then stepped up as they chased down the total in 17.1 overs, winning the game by eight wickets.

Canterbury Kings, meanwhile, faced Central Stags in their previous fixture and came out on top in a high-scoring affair. Batting first, the Stags posted a mammoth 217 on the board, losing four wickets.

The Kings meant business as they started aggressively and chased down the total in 17.2 overs, winning the game by five wickets.

Both sides are coming off wins and it will be an exciting contest on Friday when both these sides meet.

Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings Match Details:

Match: Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings, Match 20, Men’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: January 7, 2022, Friday, 07:10 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Park Outer Oval will assist both batters and bowlers. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat, allowing the batters to hit it through the line.

The surface is expected to get slower as the game progresses, assisting spinners from both sides.

Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Auckland are expected to range between 17 and 22 degrees Celsius. Rain is predicted for Friday.

Let’s hope we get a full game on Friday.

Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings Probable XIs

Auckland Aces

Lockie Ferguson starred with the ball, picking up four wickets as they restricted the Volts to 129. Fifties from George Worker (53*) and Mark Chapman (55) helped them chase down the total with 17 balls to spare.

Probable XI

Martin Guptill, George Worker, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Rober O’Donnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Sean Solia, William Somerville, Lockie Ferguson, Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister

Canterbury Kings

The bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Stags posted a massive 217 on the board. Contributions from Leo Carter (56), Cam Fletcher (48*) and Henry Shipley (39*) helped them chase down the total in the 18th over.

Probable XI

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Mitchell Hay, Henry Shipley, Will Williams, Todd Astle, Blake Coburn, Edward Nuttall

Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off wins in their previous games and will look to carry forward the winning momentum. Both sides have exciting players on their side and it promises to be a cracking contest on Friday.

Auckland Aces look a well-settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Auckland Aces to win this encounter.

Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

