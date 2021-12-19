Super Smash 2021-22, Auckland Aces vs Northern Brave: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Auckland Aces will take on Northern Brave in the 10th match of the Super Smash 2021-22. The Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland will host this exciting contest.

This will be the reverse fixture of the seventh match of the competition. Northern Brave defeated Auckland Aces convincingly and have a wood over them.

After being asked to bat first, the Auckland Aces had a very good start with top-order batters contributing with the bat.

They lost their way in the middle phase of the innings as a lack of support from the lower-order batters resulted in them getting knocked over for 165.

The Northern Brave didn’t have the best of starts to the chase. However, Joe Carter coming in at four played a brilliant innings of 75 and was well-supported by Colin de Grandhomme as they chased down the total with 13 balls to spare.

They did lose six wickets but ensured they got over the line. They will be looking to repeat the performances in the upcoming clash.

Auckland Aces, meanwhile, need to be at their absolute best to seek a revenge for the loss.

Auckland Aces vs Northern Brave Match Details:

Match: Auckland Aces vs Northern Brave, Match 10, Men’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: December 20, 2021, Monday, 07:10 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland Aces vs Northern Brave Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Park Outer Oval is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and expect the batters to play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings.

The bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Auckland Aces vs Northern Brave Weather Forecast

The temperature in Auckland is expected to range between 17 and 23 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Auckland Aces vs Northern Brave Women Probable XIs

Auckland Aces

Martin Guptill (47) and George Worker (36) got off to a good start but the lower order failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out for 165 against the Northern Brave.

Louis Delport and Lockie Ferguson did pick up two wickets apiece but failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Martin Guptill, George Worker, Mark Chapman, Robert O’Donnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Sean Solia, Cole Briggs, Louis Delport, Lockie Ferguson, Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister

Northern Brave

Scott Kuggeleijn and Joe Walker picked up four wickets each to break the back of the Aces batting line-up. Contributions from Joe Carter (75*) and Colin de Grandhomme (53) helped them chase down 166 with 13 balls to spare.

Probable XI

Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval (c), Joe Carter, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Ish Sodhi, Joe Walker, Trent Boult

Auckland Aces vs Northern Brave Match Prediction

Northern Brave were brilliant in their last game against the Auckland Aces and will be high on confidence. The Aces need to be on their toes to challenge the upbeat Northern Brave.

Northern Brave look strong on paper and it won’t be a surprise if they beat the Auckland Aces on Monday.

Prediction: Northern Brave to win this encounter.

Auckland Aces vs Northern Brave live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

