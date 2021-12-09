Super Smash 2021-22, Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Canterbury Kings will lock horns against Central Stags in the fifth match of the Men’s Super Smash 2021-22. The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host this clash.

Canterbury Kings have played one game so far. They lost that to Wellington Firebirds in a high-scoring game. After being asked to bat first, the Firebirds posted 177 on the board. Their batters failed to get going. The team lost wickets at regular intervals, and fell short by 27 runs.

Central Stags, meanwhile, have won both their games so far to sit comfortably at the top of the table. They defeated the Wellington Firebirds in their last fixture. After being put in to bat, the Stags scored a mammoth 190 on the board, thanks to a solid partnership between Tom Bruce and Josh Clarkson.

Their bowlers then stepped up, restricting the Firebirds to 176. The Stags will now look to carry forward their winning momentum.

Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags Match Details

Match: Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags, Match 5, Men’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: December 10th 2021, Friday, 11:10 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand.

Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hagley Oval is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely once set. The bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface. A high-scoring game can be expected on Friday.

Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags Weather Forecast

The temperature in Christchurch is expected to hover between 13 to 17 degrees Celsius. There could be a cloud cover throughout the day, with rain predicted as well.

Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags Probable XIs

Canterbury Kings

Edward Nuttall starred with the ball, picking up three wickets for the Kings against the Firebirds. Jack Boyle top-scored with 31, but the other batters failed to contribute as the team fell short by 27 runs while chasing 178.

Probable XI

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Henry Shipley, Matthew Hay, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Blake Coburn, Edward Nuttall.

Central Stags

Captain Tom Bruce (69*) and Josh Clarkson (71*) helped the team post a massive 190 runs on the board. Doug Bracewell, Seth Rance and Ben Wheeler each picked up two wickets as the Stags defended the total, winning by 14 runs.

Probable XI

Bayley Wiggins, Greg Hay, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), Christian Leopard, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Ben Wheeler, Jayden Lennox, Blair Tickner, Seth Rance.

Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags Match Prediction

Canterbury Kings lost their tournament opener, while Central Stags are unbeaten in the competition. Both are evenly matched teams, so it promises to be a cracking contest on Friday.

Stags have the winning momentum behind them, so expect them to carry it forward in this game on Friday.

Prediction: Central Stags to win this game.

Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

