Super Smash 2021-22, Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

In the opening encounter of Super Smash 2021-22, the Wellington Firebirds and Canterbury Kings will take each other on at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on Friday, November 26.

The Wellington Firebirds are entering this encounter after defeating the Canterbury Kings by five wickets in last season’s final. The defending champions have enough ammunition on their side to defend the title this time around. However, they will miss Devon Conway’s services right at the start of the tournament.

On the other hand, the Canterbury Kings have won the title once and they have a good squad this time around to add another. Though there will be a lot of inexperience, they will hope to exceed expectations once again.

Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds Match Details

Match: Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds, Match 1, Super Smash 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 26, 2021, Friday, 11:10 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds Weather Report

As per the forecast, there will be no rain interruptions and we can expect a sunny setting for his afternoon encounter.

Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds Pitch Report

The wicket at Hagley Oval will assist batters a lot and they can aim to go for runs right from the powerplay overs. In the death overs, we can expect pace bowlers to drag the momentum towards their side.

Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds Probable XIs

Canterbury Kings

Chad Bowes and Ken McClure will continue to open the innings with Cole McConchie taking the middle-order spot. Ed Nuttall will lead the bowling attack.

Probable XIs

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Cole McConchie, Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Sean Davey, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall.

Wellington Firebirds

Finn Allen will be the opener for the side who are set to miss Devon Conway for a few games at the start of the season. Michael Bracewell and Jimmy Neesham will form the middle order while Hamish Bennett is likely to lead the pace attack.

Probable XIs

Finn Allen, Jakob Bhula, Callum MacLachlan, Troy Johnson, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Jamie Gibson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Hamish Bennett, Ben Sears.

Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds Prediction

Wellington Firebirds will miss a lot of players who are a part of the New Zealand side currently touring India. However, they still have some top class players on their side and they will expect to continue their winning momentum over the Kings in this season opener.

Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode.

