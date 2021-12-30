Super Smash 2021-22, Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Central Stags will lock horns against Canterbury Kings in the 18th match of the Super Smash 2021-22. Pukekura Park in New Plymouth will host this encounter.

The Central Stags suffered a heavy loss against Northern Brave in their last game. After being asked to bat first, the Stags’ batters struggled throughout their innings as they only managed to score 145 in their 20 overs. The bowlers tried hard, picking up four wickets, but failed to defend the total as the Brave reached the target with 13 balls to spare.

Canterbury Kings, on the other hand, beat Otago Volts convincingly in their previous game. Batting first, the Kings posted 173 on the board, thanks to contributions from their top-order batters. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to restrict the Volts to 137, winning the game by 36 runs. They will be hoping to repeat their performance in their upcoming fixture against the Stags.

Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Match Details:

Match: Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings, Match 18, Men’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: December 31st 2021, Friday, 07:10 AM IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth, New Zealand

Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at Pukekura Park will be favorable for both batters and bowlers. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat, allowing the batters to hit it through the line. The surface is expected to get slower as the game progresses, assisting spinners from both sides.

Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Weather Forecast

The temperature in New Plymouth is expected to range between 15 and 21 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Probable XIs

Central Stags

Dane Cleaver was the top scorer in the Stags' previous game with 65, but lacked support from the other end as they only managed to score 145, losing eight wickets. Joey Field notched up two wickets but the Stags failed to pick up wickets at regular intervals as they lost the game by six wickets.

Probable XI

Bayley Wiggins, Greg Hay, Dane Cleaver (wk), Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner

Canterbury Kings

Contributions from Chad Bowes (50), Ken McClure (34) and Henry Nicholls (49*) helped the Kings post 173 on the board. Matt Henry, Henry Shipley and Todd Astle picked up two wickets each as they restricted the Volts to 137, winning the game by 36 runs.

Probable XI

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Leo Carter, Henry Shipley, Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Blake Coburn, Edward Nuttall

Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings Match Prediction

It was a disappointing performance from the Stags as they lost to the Brave in their last game. The Kings defeated Volts convincingly and will be hoping to carry forward their winning momentum.

Canterbury Kings look a well-settled unit—expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Canterbury Kings to win this encounter.

Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

