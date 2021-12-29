Super Smash 2021-22, Central Stags vs Northern Brave: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Central Stags will lock horns against Northern Brave in the 17th match of the Men’s Super Smash. Pukekura Park in New Plymouth will host this exciting fixture.

Central Stags lost to Auckland Aces in their previous fixture in a close-fought contest. After electing to bat first, the Stags posted 168 on the board, losing five wickets. After a solid start, they lost their way in the death overs.

The bowlers tried their level best, even picking up six wickets, but failed to hold their nerves as the Aces chased down the total with one ball to spare. The Stags will be hoping for a better performance in their upcoming clash against the Northern Brave.

Northern Brave beat Canterbury Kings in a thrilling contest. After electing to bowl first, the Brave bowlers did a fantastic job of knocking over the Kings on 107. It was a tricky chase for them and they struggled throughout their innings.

Katene Clarke at the top of the order played a good innings of 32 but a last ball six from Trent Boult sealed the deal for the Brave. They won the match by one wicket and will be high in confidence after that hard-fought win.

Central Stags vs Northern Brave Match Details:

Match: Central Stags vs Northern Brave, Match 17, Men’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: December 30th 2021, Thursday, 07:10 AM IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth, New Zealand

Central Stags vs Northern Brave Pitch Report

The pitch at Pukekura Park will assist both batters and bowlers. The batters can play their strokes freely as the new ball comes nicely onto the bat. The surface is expected to get slower as the game progresses.

Central Stags vs Northern Brave Weather Forecast

The temperature in New Plymouth is expected to hover between 16 to 19 degrees Celsius. There will be cloud cover throughout the day.

Central Stags vs Northern Brave Probable XIs

Central Stags

Greg Hay scored 57 and was well-supported by Bayley Wiggins (37) and Dane Cleaver (42) as they posted 168 against the Aces. Blair Tickner picked up three wickets but their other bowlers failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Aces chased down the total with one ball to spare.

Probable XI

Bayley Wiggins, Greg Hay, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard, Ben Smith, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner

Northern Brave

Joe Walker bowled brilliantly, picking up three wickets, and was well-supported by the other bowlers as they knocked over the Kings on 107. The batters struggled a bit in the chase but a last ball six from Trent Boult helped them chase down the total with one wicket in hand.

Probable XI

Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval (c), Joe Carter, Brett Hampton, Henry Cooper, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Joe Walker

Central Stags vs Northern Brave Match Prediction

Both sides were part of close-fought contests in their last games. Central Stags failed to hold their nerves against the Aces whereas the Northern Brave beat the Kings at the last possible moment. It promises to be a cracking contest on Thursday.

Northern Brave looks a well-settled—expect them to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Northern Brave to win this encounter.

Central Stags vs Northern Brave live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Ish Sodhi pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far