Super Smash 2021-22, Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Match 21 of the Men’s Super Smash 2021-22 sees the Central Stags lock horns against the Wellington Firebirds at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth.

The Central Stags suffered a loss against Canterbury Kings in their previous encounter. It was a high-scoring affair. Batting first, the Stags’ batters led the charge right from the word go as they posted a mammoth 217 on the board in their 20 overs.

However, the bowlers put in a disappointing effort and failed to defend the total as the Kings chased down the total in the 18th over.

The Wellington Firebirds, meanwhile, defeated the Otago Volts in their last game. After electing to bat first, the Volts scored 157 in their 20 overs, losing five wickets.

Finn Allen then went all guns blazing at the top of the order as he scored 68 off just 32 balls to help his side chase down a rain-reduced target of 119. The Firebirds won the game comfortably by eight wickets.

Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds Match Details:

Match: Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds, Match 21, Men’s Super Smash 2021-22.

Date and Time: January 8th 2022, Saturday, 06:10 AM IST.

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth, New Zealand.

Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds Pitch Report

The pitch at Pukekura Park is good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat, allowing the batters to hit it through the line. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds Weather Forecast

The temperature in New Plymouth is expected to range between 17 and 22 degrees Celsius. Cloud cover will be present throughout the day.

Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds Probable XIs

Central Stags

Contributions from Dane Cleaver (61 off 32 balls) and skipper Tom Bruce (93* off 36 balls) helped the Stags post 217 on the board in their last outing. Joey Field did pick up two wickets but they failed as a unit and were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Probable XI

Grey Hay, Ben Smith, Dane Cleaver (wk), Ma’ara Ave, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner.

Wellington Firebirds

Peter Younghusband and Michael Bracewell picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted the Volts to 157 in the Firebirds' previous encounter. Finn Allen, opening the batting, scored 68 off just 32 balls to help his side chase down the total.

Probable XI

Finn Allen (wk), Tim Robinson, Michael Bracewell (c), Troy Johnson, James Neesham, Nathan Smith, Jakob Bhula, Jamie Gibson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Hamish Bennett.

Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds Match Prediction

The Stags suffered a loss against the Kings in their last game. The Firebirds, meanwhile, beat the Volts convincingly and will be high on confidence. The Stags need to be at their absolute best to stop the Firebirds’ progress.

The Wellington Firebirds have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Wellington Firebirds to win this encounter.

Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

