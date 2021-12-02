Super Smash 2021-22, Northern Brave vs Otago Volts: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Northern Brave will lock horns against the Otago Volts in the third match of the Men’s Super Smash 2021-22. Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand will host this exciting contest.

This will be Northern Brave’s first match of the competition. They will be playing their opening game at their home ground, i.e. Seddon Park in Hamilton. With most players out on national duties, it provides a great opportunity for young players to showcase their talents.

Northern Brave has been one of the most consistent teams in the domestic circuit and will be eager to kick off the competition on a winning note.

The Otago Volts, on the other hand, faced Central Stags in their opening game. It was a close-fought contest as the Stags won the game with one over to spare. Batting first, the Otago Volts posted 184 on the board, losing four wickets.

The bowlers tried their level best but couldn’t defend the total. Dane Cleaver of the Stags remained unbeaten on 114 to help his side chase down victory with five wickets in hand. The Volts will need to be on their toes against the Northern Brave.

Northern Brave vs Otago Volts Match Details:

Match: Northern Brave vs Otago Volts, Match 3, Men’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: December 3rd 2021, Friday, 11:10 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand

Northern Brave vs Otago Volts Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely once set. The bowlers will need to be wary while bowling on this surface.

Northern Brave vs Otago Volts Weather Forecast

The temperature in Hamilton is expected to hover between -1 to 3 degrees Celsius. It will continue to stay cool throughout the day.

Northern Brave vs Otago Volts Probable XIs

Northern Brave

Northern Brave will kickstart their campaign on their home ground. They have some promising players in the squad and will be hoping to get off to a winning start.

Probable XI

Scott Kuggeleijn, Bharat Popli, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Colin de Grandhomme (c), Joe Walker, Kristian Clarke, Peter Bocock (wk), Anurag Verma, Brett Randell, Frederick Walker

Otago Volts

Skipper Hamish Rutherford was brilliant with his knock of 82 as it helped his side post 184 on the board. The bowlers failed to pick up wickets regularly, and the Central Stags chased down the total in 19 overs with five wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Hamish Rutherford (c), Josh Finnie, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Dale Phillips, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon, Matthew Bacon, Max Chu (wk), Jake Gibson

Northern Brave vs Otago Volts Match Prediction

Both sides are evenly matched and it could prove to be a cracking contest on Friday. The Otago Volts need to be at their best to register their first win of the competition. Northern Brave, on the other hand, will be looking to get underway with a win.

The Otago Volts have a good balance to their side— expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Otago Volts to win this encounter.

Northern Brave vs Otago Volts live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

