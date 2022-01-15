Super Smash 2021-22, Northern Brave vs Wellington Firebirds: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Northern Brave will take on Wellington Firebirds in the 24th match of the Super Smash 2021-22. Cobham Oval in Whangarei will host this exciting contest.

Northern Brave comprehensively defeated Central Stags in their last game. After being asked to bat first, Northern Brave posted 176 on the board, losing seven wickets.

The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to restrict the Stags to 157, winning the game by 19 runs. They will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum.

Wellington Firebirds, meanwhile, beat Central Stags in a closely-fought contest in their previous fixture. Bowling first, the Firebirds bowlers struggled as the Stags posted 227 on the board.

Firebirds skipper Michael Bracewell scored a brilliant century to help his side chase down the total with one ball to spare. They will be brimming with confidence after that win and will be eager to repeat their performance in their next clash.

Northern Brave vs Wellington Firebirds Match Details:

Match: Northern Brave vs Wellington Firebirds, Match 24, Men’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: January 16th 2022, Sunday, 06:10 AM IST

Venue: Cobham Oval, Whangarei, New Zealand

Northern Brave vs Wellington Firebirds Pitch Report

The pitch at Cobham Oval is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat, allowing the batters to hit through the line. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses, assisting spinners from both sides.

Northern Brave vs Wellington Firebirds Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Whangarei are expected to range between 15 and 24 degrees Celsius. There is a chance of rain predicted on Sunday and we might witness rain interruptions during the course of the match.

Northern Brave vs Wellington Firebirds Probable XIs

Northern Brave

Colin de Grandhomme led the charge with the bat in their last match, top-scoring with 86. Anurag Verma and Mitchell Santner picked up two wickets apiece, helping the team defend the total successfully.

Probable XI

Jeet Raval (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Joe Carter, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Henry Cooper, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Ish Sodhi, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher

Wellington Firebirds

Ben Sears picked up two wickets but failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Stags posted 227 on the board. Skipper Michael Bracewell remained unbeaten on 141 as he guided his side across the line with two wickets to spare.

Probable XI

Finn Allen (wk), Tim Robinson, Michael Bracewell (c), Troy Johnson, James Neesham, Nathan Smith, Jamie Gibson, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett

Northern Brave vs Wellington Firebirds Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off wins in their previous fixtures. With both teams having exciting players on their side, it promises to be a cracking contest when they meet on Sunday.

Northern Brave have a good balance to their side and are expected to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Northern Brave to win this encounter.

Northern Brave vs Wellington Firebirds live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

