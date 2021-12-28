Super Smash 2021-22, Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Match 16 of the Men’s Super Smash 2021-22 sees the Otago Volts lock horns with the Auckland Aces at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

The Otago Volts lost to the Wellington Firebirds in their previous fixture. After electing to bat first, the Otago Volts posted 166 on the board, losing seven wickets. The bowlers then tried hard and even picked up five wickets but failed to hold their nerve in the end as the Firebirds chased down the total in the last over. They will need to be on their toes while facing the Auckland Aces in their upcoming game.

The Auckland Aces faced Central Stags in their last game and won a thriller of a contest. Batting first, the Central Stags scored 168 in their 20 overs, losing five wickets.

Martin Guptill, at the top of the order, led the charge with the bat while chasing as he remained unbeaten on 79 and a sensational six from Lockie Ferguson sealed the game with one ball to spare. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum in their next clash.

Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces Match Details

Match: Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces, Match 16, Men’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: December 29th 2021, Wednesday, 07:10 AM IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown, New Zealand

Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces Pitch Report

The pitch at John Davies Oval is a balanced track. The new ball bowlers will get some extra zip off the surface and fans might see some lateral movement off the surface. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely.

Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces Weather Forecast

The temperature in Queenstown is expected to hover between 11 and 19 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces Probable XIs

Otago Volts

Anaru Kitchen played a sensational knock of 54 off just 34 balls to help his side post a total of 166 on the board, losing seven wickets against the Wellington Firebirds. Michael Rippon picked up two wickets but the other bowlers struggled.

Probable XI

Hamish Rutherford (c), JJ Tasman-Jones, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Llew Johnson, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Max Chu (wk), Jacob Duffy, Angus McKenzie, Matthew Bacon

Auckland Aces

Lockie Ferguson and Louis Delport picked up two wickets apiece to help the Aces restrict the Central Stags to 168. Martin Guptill, opening the batting, remained unbeaten on 79 and guided his side across the line with a ball to spare.

Probable XI

Martin Guptill, George Worker, Mark Chapman, Cole Briggs, Robert O’Donnell (c), Sean Solia, Ben Horne (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Louis Delport, Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister

Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces Match Prediction

The Otago Volts lost to Wellington Firebirds in their last encounter. Meanwhile, Auckland Aces won a nail-biting contest against the Central Stags and will be high on confidence. The Volts need to be at their absolute best to challenge the Aces in the upcoming fixture.

the Auckland Aces have the winning momentum behind them. Fans can expect them to carry it forward by beating the Volts on Wednesday.

Prediction: Auckland Aces to win this encounter

Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

