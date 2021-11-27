Super Smash 2021-22, Otago Volts vs Central Districts: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Otago Volts and Central Districts will lock horns in the second match of Super Smash at University Oval, Dunedin on November 28, Sunday.

The Otago Volts have managed to win the silverware only twice so far in the tournament history. They settled for the wooden spoon the previous season as they managed just two wins while suffering eight defeats. The squad remains almost the same for the Volts and they will aim to make an impression right from the start of the tournament.

The Central Districts, meanwhile, have won the tournament thrice so far. Interestingly, they finished last season in second spot in the points table with six wins and four defeats. Unfortunately, the Central Districts lost in the elimination final, which ended their title race. This year, they will be aiming to go one step further and have their hands on the silverware.

Otago Volts vs Central Districts Match Details

Match: Otago Volts vs Central Districts, Match 2

Date and Time: November 28, 2021, Sunday, 6:10 AM IST.

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Otago Volts vs Central Districts Weather Report

Dunedin is having very cold weather of around 10 degrees Celsius. Teams will enjoy batting and bowling in this chilly weather. There’s a slight rainfall in the forecast.

Otago Volts vs Central Districts Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to assist the batters a lot right from the first ball of the game. Bowlers need to toil very hard to pick up wickets at regular intervals. Chasing sides would love to go for the kill with the conditions getting colder.

Otago Volts vs Central Districts Probable XIs

Otago Volts

The explosive opening duo of Neil Broom and Hamish Rutherford will continue their dominance. Jacob Duffy will continue to lead the side with Max Chu keeping the wickets.

Probable XIs

Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Dale Phillips, Michael Rippon, Josh Finnie, Max Chu (wk), Jake Gibson, Jacob Duffy (c), Michael Rae

Central Districts

George Worker is expected to continue in the opening role. Tom Bruce will lead the side while Seth Rance and Adam Milne will be their star pacers.

Probable XI

George Worker, Greg Hay, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Joey Field, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Seth Rance

Otago Volts vs Central Districts Prediction

The Central Districts have very good batting depth and a decent bowling line-up. Though they will miss Ajaz Patel, who is currently in India, we can expect them to put up an impressive performance and win the encounter.

Otago Volts vs Central Districts live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

