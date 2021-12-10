Super Smash 2021-22, Otago Volts vs Northern Brave: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Otago Volts will lock horns with Northern Brave in the sixth match of the Men’s Super Smash 2021-22. University Oval in Dunedin will host this clash.

The Volts, led by Hamish Rutherford, haven’t made a great start to the tournament. In their first match, Central Districts defeated them by five wickets at the same venue. Thereafter, the Volts' second encounter against Northern Brave on December 3 was washed off due to rain.

After electing to field first, their bowlers did a reasonable job in the first 13 overs. The Brave struggled their way to 106 for the loss of six wickets. Left-arm wrist spinner Michael Rippon picked up three wickets. From there on, the heavens opened up and play didn’t start.

The Brave, led by Jeet Raval, started their campaign with a washed-out match. The skipper top-scored for them against the Volts, having scored 33 runs off 18 balls with four fours and two sixes. Joe Carter and Henry Cooper also got decent starts.

Otago Volts vs Northern Brave Match Details

Match: Otago Volts vs Northern Brave, Match 6, Men’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: December 11th 2021, Friday, 06:10 AM IST.

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin, New Zealand.

Otago Volts vs Northern Brave Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue is expected to be an excellent one for batting. Chasing should be the way forward since the track isn’t expected to change much.

Otago Volts vs Northern Brave Weather Forecast

Conditions are expected to be cloudy with temperatures around the 14-degree Celsius mark. There is no chance of rain for the time being.

Otago Volts vs Northern Brave Probable XIs

Otago Volts

Hamish Rutherford and Anaru Kitchen are expected to play important roles in the batting department. Neil Broom also needs to bring forth all his experience.

Probable XI

Hamish Rutherford (c), Llew Johnson, Jacob Duffy, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Dale Phillips, Matthew Bacon, Max Chu (wk), Neil Broom, Jake Gibson, Josh Finnie

Northern Brave

Jeet Raval and Colin de Grandhomme are expected to play major roles for the Brave in the encounter. Scott Kuggeleijn also has tons of experience playing cricket at the highest level.

Probable XI

Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval (c), Joe Carter, Henry Cooper, Colin de Grandhomme, Peter Bocock (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Zak Gibson, Matthew Fisher

Otago Volts vs Northern Brave Match Prediction

The Brave are yet to register a win, but on paper, their team looks a power-packed one. They should be able to get over the line against the Volts.

Otago Volts vs Northern Brave live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

