Super Smash 2021-22, Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Otago Volts will lock horns against the Wellington Firebirds in Match 15 of the Men’s Super Smash 2021-22. John Davies Oval in Queenstown will host this fixture.

The Otago Volts faced the Canterbury Kings in their last game and suffered a loss. Batting first, the Kings posted 173 on the board in their 20 overs. Volts skipper Hamish Rutherford led the charge with the bat at the top of the order.

But the other batters failed to contribute as they only managed to score just 137 in their 20 overs, losing eight wickets. They lost the game by 36 runs and need to be on their toes in their next clash.

The Wellington Firebirds also suffered a loss in their previous fixture as they fell to the Auckland Aces by 13 runs. After being asked to bowl first, the Firebirds bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Aces to 134.

The batters failed to back up their bowlers, however, as they only managed to post 121 on the board, falling short of an achievable target. They will be hoping for a much-improved performance in their upcoming clash against the Volts.

Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds Match Details:

Match: Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds, Match 15, Men’s Super Smash 2021-22.

Date and Time: December 28th 2021, Tuesday, 07:10 AM IST.

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown, New Zealand.

Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds Pitch Report

The pitch at John Davies Oval is a balanced track. The new ball bowlers will get some extra zip off the surface and we might see some lateral movement off the surface. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Queenstown are expected to range between eight and 15 degrees Celsius. Some showers are expected throughout the day but we hope to get a full game on Tuesday.

Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds Probable XIs

Otago Volts

The wickets were spread among the Otago Volts bowlers but they failed to control the scoring rate in their last game as the Kings scored 173 in their 20 overs. Hamish Rutherford scored 62, opening the batting, but lacked support from the other end as they fell short by 36 runs.

Probable XI

Hamish Rutherford (c), JJ Tasman-Jones, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Llew Johnson, Michael Rippon, Max Chu (wk), Angus McKenzie, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon.

Wellington Firebirds

Ben Sears starred with the ball in the Firebirds' last game, picking up three wickets as it helped them restrict the Aces to 134. Skipper Michael Bracewell registered a fifty and remained unbeaten on 58 but failed to guide his side across the line, losing the game by 13 runs.

Probable XI

Finn Allen (wk), Tim Robinson, Logan van Beek, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell (c), Nathan Smith, Jamie Gibson, Peter Younghusband, Ollie Newton, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett.

Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off losses in their respective previous games. The Volts and the Firebirds failed to chase down totals put up by their respective oppositions and need all their departments to to fire in unison to get back to winning ways.

The Wellington Firebirds look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Wellington Firebirds to win this encounter.

Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

