Super Smash 2021-22, Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Wellington Firebirds will lock horns against the Canterbury Kings in the ninth match of the Men’s Super Smash 2021-22. The Basin Reserve in Wellington will host this encounter on Sunday, December 19.

The Firebirds, led by Hamish Bennett, have made a topsy-turvy run to their campaign in the ongoing edition of the tournament. The team started with a 27-run victory over the Kings, but then slumped to a 14-run loss at the hands of the Central Districts on December 5.

After electing to field first, the Firebirds’ bowlers faltered as Central Districts racked up a massive score of 190 on the board.

Thereafter, Troy Johnson and Logan van Beek churned out half-centuries, but their efforts went in vain. The Firebirds ended with 176 for seven.

The Kings, captained by Cole McConchie, started their sojourn with a 27-run loss to the Wellington Firebirds. However, they made a stupendous comeback, beating the Central Districts by 47 runs.

After batting first, the Kings put in a big score of 172 for eight on the board. Skipper McConchie came to the party and blasted a 54-ball 84, laced with six fours and three sixes.

From there on, the Kings’ bowlers came to the party and bowled Central Districts out for 125. Matt Henry was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up three wickets for a mere 11 runs.

Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings Match Details

Match: Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings, Match 19, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22.

Date and Time: December 19, 2021, Sunday, 06:10 AM IST.

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand.

Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at the Basin Reserve in Wellington has generally been a good one for batting. The batters can play their shots on the up.

Chasing should be the preferred option for teams.

Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be sunny with temperatures around the 20-degree Celsius mark. There is no chance of rain for the time being.

Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings Probable XIs

Wellington Firebirds

Probable XI

Finn Allen (wk), Luke Georgeson, Nick Greenwood, Troy Johnson, Nathan Smith, Tim Robinson, Jamie Gibson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett (c)

Canterbury Kings

Probable XI

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Mitchell Hay, Matthew Hay, Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall

Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings Match Prediction

The Kings started with a hefty defeat, but a win against Central Districts would have made their confidence a world of good.

The Kings are slight favorites for their next encounter.

Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

