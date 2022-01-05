Super Smash 2021-22, Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Wellington Firebirds will take on Otago Volts in the 19th match of the Women’s Super Smash at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, December 6.

The Firebirds, led by Michael Bracewell, are placed fifth in the table with eight points from five matches and a net run rate of -0.256. They will be going into the game on the back of a five-wicket win over the Volts.

After winning the toss, the Volts scored 166 for seven. Anaru Kitchen’s 34-ball 54 led the charge for the Volts.

Thereafter, the Firebirds tracked the target down in 19.2 overs. Tim Robinson scored 65 runs off 49 balls with the help of eight fours and one six. Nathan Smith’s quickfire 18-ball 38 took the Firebirds past the finish line.

The Volts, led by Hamish Rutherford, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the table with six points from seven matches. Their net run rate of -1.049 is also the worst among the participating teams. The Volts will be going into the next game after an eight-wicket loss to Auckland.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, the Volts scored 129 for the loss of nine wickets. Nick Kelly was the only bright spot for the Volts as he made 58 off 39 with the help of five fours and three sixes. Auckland chased the target in 17.1 overs after fifties from George Worker and Mark Chapman.

Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts Match Details:

Match: Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts, Match 19, Super Smash 2021-22.

Date and Time: January 6th 2021, Thursday, 07:10 AM IST.

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts Pitch Report

The pitch in Wellington is generally an excellent one for batting and bowlers won’t have much room for error. The track won’t change character and hence, batting second should be the preferred option for both teams.

Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to stay clear throughout the duration of the game. There is no chance of rain as of now. The temperature will be around the 18-degree Celsius mark.

Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts Probable XIs

Wellington Firebirds

Probable XI

Finn Allen (wk), Logan van Beek, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell (c), James Neesham, Nathan Smith, Jamie Gibson, Tim Robinson, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett

Otago Volts

Probable XI

Hamish Rutherford (c), JJ Tasman-Jones, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Llew Johnson, Anaru Kitchen, Max Chu (wk), Angus McKenzie, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon

Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts Match Prediction

Both the Firebirds and the Volts have struggled to find their feet in the tournament. But the Firebirds have played better cricket than their opponents thus far. The Firebirds are favorites to win the next game.

Prediction: Wellington Firebirds to win this encounter.

Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

