Super Smash 2023-24: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

New Zealand Cricket is all set to host the 19th edition of Super Smash, the men's domestic T20 event, starting on Tuesday, December 19. The first edition was played in 2005-06 under the name of the New Zealand T20 competition.

From 2006-07 to 2008-09, the competition was played as State T20. Since the 2014-15 season, the campaign has been named Super Smash with four teams coming from the North Island and two teams from the South Island.

Auckland Aces, Central Stags, Northern Knights, and Wellington Firebirds are part of the North Island while Canterbury Kings and Otago Volts are part of the South Island. Auckland and Northern Knights are the most successful sides, having each won the competition four times.

Each team will play 10 games in the league phase, with the top team moving straight into the grand finale. The second and third-ranked sides will lock horns in the elimination final, with the winner qualifying for the final on Sunday, January 28.

Sean Solia will lead the Auckland Aces while Cole McConchie will take up the captaincy duties for Canterbury. Dane Cleaver will guide the Central Stags and Jeet Raval will captain the Northern Knights. Otago Volts will be captained by Dean Foxcroft while Nick Kelly will skipper the Wellington Firebirds.

Super Smash 2023-24: Full Schedule & Match Timings (all times in IST)

Tuesday, December 19

Auckland vs Canterbury, Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, 5:00 a.m.

Thursday, December 21

Wellington vs Otago, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 8:30 a.m.

Friday, December 22

Northern Knights vs Central Districts, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 10:00 a.m.

Sunday, December 24

Wellington vs Auckland, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 6:00 a.m.

Tuesday, December 26

Canterbury vs Otago, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, December 27

Central Districts vs Northern Knights, Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North, 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, December 28

Otago vs Wellington, Molyneux Park, Alexandra, 8:30 a.m.

Friday, December 29

Central Districts vs Auckland, Pukekura Park, New Plymouth, 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, December 30

Central Districts vs Canterbury, Pukekura Park, New Plymouth, 8:30 a.m.

Monday, January 1

Otago vs Auckland, Molyneux Park, Alexandra, 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, January 2

Northern Knights vs Wellington, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, January 3

Otago vs Canterbury, Molyneux Park, Alexandra, 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, January 4

Auckland vs Wellington, Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, 8:30 a.m.

Friday, January 5

Canterbury vs Central Districts, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, January 6

Northern Knights vs Otago, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 10:00 a.m.

Sunday, January 7

Canterbury vs Auckland, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 8:30 a.m.

Monday, January 8

Central Districts vs Wellington, McLean Park, Napier, 6:30 a.m.

Tuesday, January 9

Canterbury vs Northern Knights, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, January 10

Central Districts vs Otago, McLean Park, Napier, 10:00 a.m.

Thursday, January 11

Canterbury vs Wellington, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 6:30 a.m.

Friday, January 12

Northern Knights vs Auckland, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, January 13

Wellington vs Central Districts, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, January 14

Auckland vs Otago, Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, 5:00 a.m.

Monday, January 15

Wellington vs Northern Knights, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, January 16

Auckland vs Central Districts, Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, January 18

Northern Knights vs Canterbury, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 10:00 a.m.

Friday, January 19

Otago vs Central Districts, University Oval, Dunedin, 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, January 20

Auckland vs Northern Knights, Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, 8:30 a.m.

Monday, January 22

Wellington vs Canterbury, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, January 23

Otago vs Northern Knights, University Oval, Dunedin, 8:30 a.m.

Friday, January 26

Elimination Final, 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, January 28

Final, 8:30 a.m.

Super Smash 2023-24: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The Super Smash 2023-24 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. There is no live broadcast of the tournament in India.

Super Smash 2023-24: Full Squads

Auckland Aces

George Worker, Mark Chapman, Robert O'Donnell, William O'Donnell, Harjot Johal, James Neesham, Ryan Harrison, Sean Solia (c), Simon Keene, Cam Fletcher (wk), Cole Briggs (wk), Finn Allen (wk), Quinn Sunde (wk), Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister, Danru Ferns, Jock McKenzie, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Yahya Zeb

Canterbury

Bevon Jacobs, Chad Bowes, Harry Chamberlain, Henry Nicholls, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matt Boyle, Rhys Mariu, Angus McKenzie, Cameron Paul, Cole McConchie (c), Daryl Mitchell, Dylan Hunter, Michael Rippon, Sean Davey, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay (wk), Tom Latham, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Michael Rae, William O'Rourke

Central Stags

Ben Smith, Greg Hay, Jack Boyle, Josh Clarkson, Tom Bruce, Will Young, William Clark, Bevan Small, Brad Schmulian, Doug Bracewell, Bayley Wiggins (wk), Curtis Heaphy (wk), Dane Cleaver (c and wk), Ajaz Patel, Angus Schaw, Blair Tickner, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Joey Field, Liam Dudding, Ray Toole

Northern Knights

Jeet Raval (c), Anurag Verma, Bharat Popli, Brett Hampton, Kristian Clarke, Matt Fisher, Peter Bocock (wk), Zak Gibson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Seifert (wk), Tim Southee, Colin de Grandhomme, Trent Boult, Kane Williamson, Freddy Walker, Henry Cooper, Joe Walker, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Tim Pringle, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner

Otago Volts

Dean Foxcroft (c), Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Max Chu (wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Travis Muller, Llew Johnson, Ollie White, Thorn Parkes, Glenn Phillips, Jake Gibson, Jacob Cumming, Jamal Todd, Luke Georgeson

Wellington Firebirds

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Nick Kelly (c), Iain McPeake, Michael Snedden, Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Gareth Severin, Nick Greenwood, Jesse Tashkoff, Muhammad Abbas, Ben Sears, Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell, Logan Van Beek, James Hartshorn, Adam Milne, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Callum McLachlan