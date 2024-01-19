Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Otago Volts vs Central Stags (Updated) ft. Dane Cleaver and Bevan Small

Central Stags and Otago Volts played out a nail-biting tie in the 27th game of Super Smash 2023-24 at University Oval in Dunedin.

Otago Volts were asked to bat first after losing the toss. Hamish Rutherford (26) and Luke Georgeson (22) stitched together a 46-run opening stand. Captain Dean Foxcroft (42) scored important runs in the middle overs.

Thorn Parkes contributed with 25 runs off 27 balls but his side posted a below-par total of 139/5 in 20 overs on a slow and steady wicket. Jayden Lennox scalped two wickets, conceding 13 runs in three overs. Tom Bruce and Ajaz Patel picked up one wicket each.

In reply, the Central Stags top-order failed to create an impact. Curtis Heaphy (15), Jack Boyle (1), and Dane Cleaver (2) couldn't contribute early in the innings. But captain Tom Bruce played a top-class of 63 runs off 44 balls, that included six fours and two sixes.

Doug Bracewell contributed with 30 runs off 20 balls to keep his side in the game. In the end, they leveled the scores with 139/8 to tie the game. Jacob Duffy and Jake Gibson picked up two wickets, while Andrew Hazeldine, Travis Muller, and Luke Georgeson claimed one wicket apiece.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Super Smash 2023-24.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 TB Robinson (WELL) 2023-2024 6 6 1 298 139 59.6 159 187.42 1 1 - 30 15 2 D Cleaver (CD) 2023-2024 9 9 1 281 87* 35.12 213 131.92 - 2 1 31 5 3 D Foxcroft (OTAGO) 2023-2024 9 8 2 231 55* 38.5 196 117.85 - 2 1 20 5 4 HM Nicholls (CANT) 2023-2024 8 7 2 222 76* 44.4 151 147.01 - 2 - 28 4 5 DAJ Bracewell (CD) 2023-2024 9 8 2 200 93* 33.33 99 202.02 - 1 - 16 13 6 NF Kelly (WELL) 2023-2024 8 8 2 184 72* 30.66 144 127.77 - 1 - 18 6 7 JA Raval (ND) 2023-2024 8 8 0 180 62 22.5 140 128.57 - 2 2 20 4 8 Muhammad Abbas (WELL) 2023-2024 8 7 0 169 72 24.14 136 124.26 - 1 - 11 8 9 TC Bruce (CD) 2023-2024 8 8 2 168 63 28 127 132.28 - 1 - 15 6 10 WA Young (CD) 2023-2024 6 6 1 166 101* 33.2 126 131.74 1 1 - 15 5

Wellington Firebirds batter Tim Robinson continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 298 runs from six innings. Central Stags batter Dane Cleaver has amassed 281 runs from nine innings to retain his second rank.

Dean Foxcroft moved two spots up to claim the third rank with 231 runs from eight innings. Henry Nicholls (222) slipped one spot down to occupy the fourth position. Doug Bracewell (200) climbed from seventh to fifth rank at an average of 33.33.

Nick Kelly (184) and Jeet Raval (180) slipped one spot each to be in the sixth and seventh positions, respectively. Muhammad Abbas (169) is at the eighth spot. Tom Bruce rocketed from 27th rank to make it to the ninth spot with an average of 28. Will Young (166) slid one spot down to hold the 10th position.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 BJ Small (CD) 2023-2024 9 8 164 27.2 1 221 16 4/22 13.81 8.08 10.25 1 - 2 DK Ferns (AUCK) 2023-2024 7 7 168 28 - 208 15 3/26 13.86 7.42 11.2 - - 3 JR Lennox (CD) 2023-2024 9 8 162 27 - 198 13 4/15 15.23 7.33 12.46 1 - 4 BG Lister (AUCK) 2023-2024 7 7 150 25 - 167 12 4/26 13.91 6.68 12.5 1 - 5 PF Younghusband (WELL) 2023-2024 8 8 162 27 - 185 12 3/21 15.41 6.85 13.5 - - 6 LV van Beek (WELL) 2023-2024 8 8 177 29.3 - 251 12 3/19 20.91 8.5 14.75 - - 7 L Delport (AUCK) 2023-2024 7 7 162 27 - 182 11 3/16 16.54 6.74 14.72 - - 8 NG Smith (WELL) 2023-2024 8 8 180 30 1 189 11 4/5 17.18 6.3 16.36 1 - 9 W O'Rourke (CANT) 2023-2024 8 7 138 23 - 181 10 4/23 18.1 7.86 13.8 1 - 10 JM Gibson (OTAGO) 2023-2024 9 7 144 24 - 194 10 3/19 19.4 8.08 14.4 - -

Central Stags' Bevan Small has racked up 16 wickets from eight innings to retain his top spot in the wickets standings. Auckland's Danru Ferns scalped 15 wickets to be inthe second spot.

Jayden Lennox moved up from seventh to third rank with 13 wickets at 15.23. Ben Lister (12), Peter Younghusband (12), Logan van Beek (12), and Louis Delport (11) slid one spot each to be in the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh positions at averages of 13.91, 15.41, 20.91, and 16.54 respectively.

Nathan Smith (11) and William O'Rourke (10) maintained their eighth and ninth slots. Jake Gibson (10) moved up from 13th to 10th rank at 19.4.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App