Super Smash, Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Canterbury Kings are all set to take on the Otago Volts in the 13th match of the Super Smash 2021 on Sunday.

Canterbury Kings have been inconsistent in the tournament so far as they sit third in the points table with two wins and two losses in four matches. The Kings lost their last game and will be eager to stay in the hunt for the playoffs with a win.

On the other hand, the Otago Volts have had a tough run in the competition. They are 4th in the league standings with one win, two losses, and one abandoned game. The Volts will be eagerly searching for a win as another loss will push them into the race to the playoffs.

Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts Match Details

Match: Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts, 13th Match, Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: December 26th, 2021, Sunday, 10:10 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts Pitch Report

It was a flat wicket with plenty of runs available for the batters. As it is an evening game, the team is expected to bowl first after winning the toss.

Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts Weather Forecast

A day of clear skies and zero chance of rain is predicted in Christchurch. Meanwhile, temperature levels are likely to stay between 16 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts Probable XIs

Canterbury Kings

Canterbury Kings lost their last game to the Northern Knights by one wicket. The Kings produced a dismal performance, batting first as they were bowled out for 107 runs in 17.2 overs. Henry Nicholls was the top run-getter for the Kings with 35 runs off 21 deliveries.

Their bowlers put up a strong fight defending the total and stretched the game to the last delivery. However, the opponents managed to hold their nerves and won the game. Ed Nuttall picked up three wickets for the Kings, while Blake Coburn bagged two scalps.

Probable XI: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Henry Nicholls, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (C), Cam Fletcher (WK), Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Todd Astle, Blake Coburn, Ed Nuttall

Otago Volts

The Otago Volts lost their last game to the Central Stags by 53 runs. Batting first, Central Stags posted a healthy total of 180/4 in 20 overs. Anaru Kitchen was the pick of the bowlers with one wicket. Chasing the target, the Volts never got going and were bundled out of 127 in 16.5 overs. Only Llew Johnson could put up a fight with the bat, scoring 38 runs off 23 deliveries.

Probable XI

Hamish Rutherford (C), Nick Kelly, Jacob Duffy, Jake Gibson, Michael Rippon, Dale Phillips, Matthew Bacon, Max Chu (WK), Neil Broom, Anaru Kitchen, Llew Johnson

Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts Match Prediction

Both sides have struggled for momentum so far, and their batting has let them down. The Otago Volts have a strong batting unit, but they have failed to fire collectively. However, their batters will fancy their chances against the bowling attack of the Kings.

Prediction: Otago Volts are likely to win this contest.

Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Parimal

