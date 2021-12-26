Super Smash, Central Stags vs Auckland Aces: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

T20 action will continue in New Zealand as Central Stags lock horns with Auckland Aces in the 14th match of the Super Smash on Monday.

The Central Stags have had a strong start to the competition as they sit third in the points table with three wins and a single loss after four matches. The Stags have a chance to reach the top of the league standings with a win.

Auckland Aces have had an underwhelming start to their campaign. They are placed last in the points table with a single win and two losses after three matches.

The Aces began with two back-to-back losses but bounced back by winning the last match.

Central Stags vs Auckland Aces Match Details

Match: Central Stags vs Auckland Aces, 14th Match, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: December 27, 2021, Monday, 7:10 AM IST

Venue: Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North

Central Stags vs Auckland Aces Pitch Report

The wicket is ideal for a game of cricket with something in it for the batters and the bowlers. While the seamers will get pace and bounce here, the batters can trust the bounce and play their shots.

Central Stags vs Auckland Aces Weather Forecast

A cloudy day has been predicted in Palmerston North on Monday. While there is a 10% chance of rain, temperature levels are likely to stay between 15 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Central Stags vs Auckland Aces Probable XIs

Central Stags

In their last match, the Central Stags registered a massive 53-run victory over the Otago Volts. Greg Hay’s splendid knock of 76 runs helped the Stags post 180/4 in 20 overs.

Defending the total, the Stags’ bowlers made a mess of the opposition and wrapped them up for 127 inside 17 overs. Seth Rance accounted for a five-for, while skipper Tom Bruce bagged two wickets.

Probable XI: Bayley Wiggins, Greg Hay, Dane Cleaver (WK), Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce (C), Josh Clarkson, Adam Milne, Doug Bracewell, Blair Tickner, Seth Rance, Jayden Lennox

Auckland Aces

Auckland Aces defeated Wellington by 13 runs in their last match. Batting first, the Aces could only manage 134/9 in 20 overs, and Mark Chapman scored 55 runs off them.

However, their bowlers breathed fire while defending the total and restricted the opposition to 121/8 to win the game. Aditya Ashok and Ben Lister returned with three wickets each.

Probable XI: Martin Guptill, George Worker, Mark Chapman, Cole Briggs, Robert ODonnell (C), Ben Horne (WK), Sean Solia, Lockie Ferguson, Louis Delport, Adithya Ashok, Ben Lister

Central Stags vs Auckland Aces Match Prediction

Auckland Aces have a strong and experienced squad, but their mighty batting lineup has failed to get going so far.

At the same time, the Central Stags have strong momentum behind them. They are a team in form and will be looking to keep their good run going.

However, if the Auckland Aces manage to play to their potential, it will be difficult to stop them.

Prediction: Auckland Aces are expected to win this game.

Central Stags vs Auckland Aces live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

