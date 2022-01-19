Super Smash T20 2021-22 Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Auckland Aces and the Wellington Firebirds will face off in the 26th game of Super Smash T20 2021-22. The match will be played at Eden Park, Auckland.

Wellington and Auckland have both played eight matches and have won four and lost four games each. Wellington are in the 3rd position and Auckland are in the 4th position in the table.

Auckland defeated Wellington by 13 runs when these two sides met earlier this season. Mark Chapman scored 55 runs for Auckland and helped them reach 134 runs. Bean Sears picked up three wickets for Wellington.

In the chase, Wellington fell short by 13 runs despite the valiant efforts of Michael Bracewell (58* runs) who was the sole warrior for his side. Adithya Ashok and Ben Lister picked up three wickets each with Louis Delport collecting two scalps.

Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Match Details

Match: Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds, Match 26, Super Smash T20 2021-22

Date and Time: 20th January 2022, 6:10 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Pitch Report

Eden Park is a good venue for batting and the batters will enjoy themselves on this wicket. The average first innings score is 155 runs and the chasing teams have won four out of the five domestic T20 games. Expect the teams winning the toss to bowl first.

Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Weather Forecast

There is a 40%-50% chance of rain so the game could be interrupted. The temperature will be at around 21-23 degrees Celsius.

Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Probable XIs

Auckland Aces

Auckland lost their last game after their star-studded top order failed for the second time in a row. Skipper Robert O’Donnell (56 runs) was the sole performer for his side. The Aces have a very strong squad and the senior players, especially the batters, will have to step up.

Probable XI: George Worker, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Robert O’Donnell (c), Sean Solia, Ben Horne (wk), William Somerville, Lockie Ferguson, Ross ter Braak, Adithya Ashok, Ben Lister

Wellington Firebirds

Wellington lost their last game against the Northern Knights by six wickets. Their batsmen failed miserably. The Firebirds also have quite a few big names in their squad and will expect them to step up and take responsibility in the upcoming matches.

Probable XI: Fin Allen (wk), Tim Robinson, Michael Bracewell (c). Troy Johnson, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Bea Sears, Hamish Bennett

Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Match Prediction

Both teams are very similar in terms of team balance. However, looking at current form, Auckland will be the favorites to win the game.

Prediction: Auckland Aces to win the match

Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Live Streaming and Channel List

TV: NA

Live Streaming: FanCode

