Super Smash T20 2021-22 Canterbury Kings vs Auckland Aces: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Canterbury Kings will take on the Auckland Aces in the 25th match of the Super Smash T20. The venue for the game will be the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Canterbury Kings have won five out of the seven matches and are at the 2nd spot on the points table. Auckland, on the other hand, have won four out of the seven matches they’ve played and are in 4th position.

Canterbury emerged victorious when the two sides played earlier this season, winning by five wickets. Batting first Auckland scored 167 runs. Glenn Phillips (53 runs) was the highest run-scorer.

George Worker (26 runs), Graeme Beghin (23 runs), and skipper Robert O'Donnell (22 runs) contributed with the bat as well. Todd Astle, Ed Nuttal, and Henry Shipley picked up two wickets each for Canterbury.

Canterbury chased the target with two overs remaining with five wickets in hand. Cam Fletcher was the best batsman for them with 57 runs. Henry Shipley (37 runs), Leo Carter (33 runs) scored some vital runs as well. Lockie Ferguson picked up two wickets while Ben Lister, Will Somervilee, and Glenn Phillips picked up one wicket each.

Canterbury Kings vs Auckland Aces Match Details

Match: Canterbury Kings vs Auckland Aces, Match 25th Super Smash T20 2021-22

Date and Time: 18th January 2022, 11:10 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval Christchurch

Canterbury Kings vs Auckland Aces Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hagley Oval is a decent wicket for batting. The average first innings score here is 159 runs. Chasing teams have won 15 out of 31 games played here so far. There is something for the pacers on the pitch.

Canterbury Kings vs Auckland Aces Weather Forecast

The weather will be clear with a sunny day expected. The temperature will vary between 19-21 degrees Celsius.

Canterbury Kings vs Auckland Aces Probable XIs

Canterbury Kings

Canterbury are playing some really good cricket at the moment and it reflects in their position on the points table. They have a good balanced side with players like Chad Bowes, Cam Fletcher and Cole McConchie, etc. Canterbury will look to take their winning momentum forward in this game.

Probable XI

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Leo Carte, Cole McConchie(c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Mitchell Hay, Henry Shipley, Todd Astle, Will Williams, William O’Rourke, Ed Nuttal

Auckland Aces

Auckland have been pretty good in the tournament so far. They have quite a few big names in their squad like Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Mark Chapman and George Worker, etc.

The Aces won their last game by one wicket chasing 131 runs. Despite being reduced to 26/6, they managed to win the game. It reflects the depth in their squad.

Probable XI

George Worker, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Graeme Beghin, Robert O'Donnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Sean Solia, William Somerville, Lockie Ferguson, Adhithya Ashok, Ben Lister

Canterbury Kings vs Auckland Aces Match Prediction

Both sides are in really good form and are coming off a win in their last game. Auckland, however, with all their big players available, will start as the favorites. But don’t underestimate the Kings as they are in excellent form coming into this game. It will be an exciting contest between the two sides.

Prediction: Auckland Aces to win this game.

Canterbury Kings vs Auckland Aces Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: NA

Live Streaming: FanCode

