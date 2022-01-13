Super Smash T20 2021, Northern Brave vs Central Stags: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Northern Brave will take on Central Stags in the 22nd match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 2021 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday.

Northern Brave are second in the Super Smash points table, having won four of their six games, with one match ending in no result. The Central Stags, meanwhile, have won only thrice in eight games, and have lost four games on the trot, five overall. They are in fourth spot in the points table.

The Northern Knights won by six wickets the last time these two sides met each other. Dane Cleaver starred for the Central Districts, scoring 65, after his team batted first. Scott Kuggeleijn was the pick of the Brave bowlers, with figures of 3 for 22. Anurag Verma, Matthew Fisher and Brett Hampton picked up one wicket apiece.

Knights’ bowlers never allowed Central Stags to settle in, bundling them out for just 145 in their allotted twenty overs. Their batters then chased down the target in 17.5 overs with six wickets in hand. Jeet Raval scored 66, while Joe Carter (32) and Henry Cooper (25) took them over the line.

Northern Brave vs Central Stags Match Details

Match: Northern Brave vs Central Stags, Match 22, Super Smash T20 2021-22.

Date and Time: January 14, 2022; 11:10 AM IST.

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Northern Brave vs Central Stags Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bay Oval is an excellent one for batting. Batters should enjoy the flat wicket with short boundaries. Pacers could get some assistance with the new ball, but batters are expected to dominate the game.

The average first-innings score here is 158, with chasing teams winning ten of 13 games played. So the team winning the toss could look to chase.

Northern Brave vs Central Stags Weather Forecast

It should be a bright and sunny day at Mount Maunganui on matchday, with the temperature to range between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Northern Brave vs Central Stags Probable XIs

Northern Brave

Jeet Raval scored 66 in the last game. Joe Carter and Henry Cooper bagged 32 and 25 respectively. Scott Kuggeleijn picked up three wickets.

Probable XI

Jeet Raval (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Joe Carter, Henry Cooper, Colin de Grandhomme, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher.

Central Stags

Josh Clarkson scored a blistering 76 (38) in the last game, while there were also contributions from Bayley Wiggins (45) and Tom Bruce (36). Doug Bracewell picked up three wickets, while Seth Rance snapped up two in the match.

Probable XI

Mason Hughes, Ben Smith, Bayley Wiggins (wk), Maara Ave, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner.

Northern Brave vs Central Stags Match Prediction

Northern Brave are in red-hot form, having won four of their last five games. Their batters and bowlers have performed really well, putting in a collective effort in almost every game. The Knights will look to continue their winning streak.

Central Districts, meanwhile, are going through a rough patch, and will have to be play their 'A' game to beat the Knights. They have some quality players in the likes of Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson and Doug Bracewell, so they’ll look to turn things around for their team on Friday.

Prediction: Central Stags to win this game.

Northern Brave vs Central Stags Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: NA.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

