Super Smash T20, Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Canterbury Kings will lock horns with the Wellington Firebirds in the preliminary final of the Men’s Super Smash 2021-22 at the University Oval in Dunedin. The winner of this clash will face the Northern Brave in the final on January 29.

Canterbury Kings finished in second position on the table with 28 points to their name. They comprehensively defeated the Otago Volts in their last league game.

Batting first, the Volts posted 185 on the board in their 20 overs. The Kings’ batters were up to the task as they chased down the total in the 18th over to win the game by eight wickets. That was a complete performance from the Kings and they will look to repeat it in the preliminary final against the Firebirds.

Wellington Firebirds, on the other hand, lost their last game against the Northern Brave but with 20 points in their kitty, they qualified for the playoffs. It was a closely-fought contest, with the Brave prevailing in the last over.

After being asked to bat first, the Firebirds were knocked over on 167 in the last over. The bowlers tried hard and even picked up eight wickets but failed to defend the total as the Firebirds chased it down with two balls to spare. The Firebirds have to be on their toes while facing the Kings on Thursday.

Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds Match Details:

Match: Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds, Preliminary Final, Men’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: January 27th 2022, Thursday, 04:30 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin, New Zealand

Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds Pitch Report

The pitch at the University Oval is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dunedin is expected to hover between 7 and 12 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day, with heavy chances of rain.

Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds Probable XIs

Canterbury Kings

Henry Shipley starred with the ball in their last match, picking up four wickets as the Volts were restricted below 200. Contributions from Tom Latham (65) and Daryl Mitchell (68*) helped them chase down 186 in the 18th over.

Probable XI

Chad Bowes, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Henry Shipley, Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Blake Coburn, Edward Nuttall

Wellington Firebirds

Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell scored 64 and 63 respectively but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting knocked over on 167. The bowlers tried hard and picked up eight wickets but were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Probable XI

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell (c), Tom Blundell (wk), James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ollie Newton, Ben Sears

Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds Match Prediction

The Kings are coming off a win in their previous fixture whereas the Firebirds have lost their last game against the Brave.

Canterbury Kings have the winning momentum and are expected to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Canterbury Kings to win this encounter.

Also Read Article Continues below

