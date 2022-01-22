Super Smash T20 Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Super Smash - Canterbury Kings v Otago Volts

Otago Volts and Canterbury Kings will face each other in the 29th game of the 2021-22 Super Smash T20. The match will be played at University Oval, Dunedin.

Otago have been quite poor this season, winning only one out of their nine matches and are at the bottom of the points table. Canterbury, on the other hand, are placed second with six wins in nine matches.

Canterbury won by 36 runs when the two teams met earlier this season. They scored 173 runs batting first and restricted Otago to 137 runs. Chad Bowes amassed 50 runs while Henry Nicholls scored 49. Angus McKenzie picked up two wickets for Otago.

Hamish Rutherford was the sole warrior for Otago with the bat, scoring 62 runs. Matt Henry, Henry Shipley and Todd Astle each picked up two wickets for Canterbury.

Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings Match Details

Match: Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings, Match 29, Super Smash T20 2021-22

Date and Time: 23rd January 2022, 6:10 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at University Oval is a belter and the batters will enjoy their time on it. The average first-innings score here is 166. Teams chasing have won 12 out of 17 matches played here.

Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be partially cloudy in Dunedin. But there is no rain predicted for the day. The temperature will hover around 14 to 16 degree Celsius.

Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings Probable Playing XIs

Otago Volts

This has been a forgettable season for Otago as they’ve managed to win just one match. They have some good players in their squad but the season just didn't go as planned. They’ll look to win this match and end their campaign on a winning note.

Probable XI

Hamish Rutherford (c), Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Dale Phillips, Llew Johnson, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Max Chu (wk), Angus McKenzie, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon.

Canterbury Kings

Canterbury have been in excellent form this season. They are second in the points table. They lost their last game against the Northern Knights by eight wickets but have already made it to the next round. They will look to finish their league campaign with a win.

Probable XI

Chad Bowes, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Henry Shipley, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, William O'Rourke, Ed Nuttall.

Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings Match Prediction

Canterbury will start as the favorites as they have been in good form. Otago, on the contrary, have been quite poor. Though they’ll look to finish on a winning note, expect Canterbury to come out on top.

Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings Live Streaming and Channel List

TV: NA

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

