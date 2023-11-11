Super50 Cup 2023, Final, Trinidad and Tobago vs Leeward Islands: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The final of the Super50 Cup 2023 will be held at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba in Trinidad. Trinidad and Tobago will lock horns with the Leeward Islands at this venue on November 11 and it is going to be a day-night fixture.

Trinidad and Tobago have been fantastic in this edition of the Super50 Cup. They are the only unbeaten side in the competition, having won five games out of seven. Two of their matches were washed out due to rain. They faced Guyana in their semi-final clash whom they beat comprehensively to enter the final.

After electing to bowl first, the Trinidad and Tobago did a fantastic job of knocking over Guyana on a paltry total of 105, with Terrance Hinds finishing with figures of 4/15. The batters then stepped up and chased down the target in 27.4 overs, with skipper Darren Bravo top-scoring with unbeaten 53. They will now be looking to put in a similar performance in the final.

Leeward Islands, on the other hand, finished the league stages in the second position. They won four games out of seven, lost two while one was abandoned due to rain. They beat Guyana in the second semi-final to book a place in the final of the Super50 Cup 2023.

On the back of fifties from Justin Greaves, Jahmar Hamilton and Hayden Walsh, the Leeward Islands posted 290 on the board. Skipper Alzarri Joseph and Daniel Doram picked up three wickets each and helped their team knock over Guyana for 132 to win the game by 155 runs. They will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Leeward Islands Match Details:

Match: Trinidad and Tobago vs Leeward Islands, Final, Super50 Cup 2023

Date and Time: November 11 2023, Saturday, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago vs Leeward Islands Pitch Report

The surface at the Brian Lara Stadium is bowling-friendly. The batters often find it difficult to start here. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface and the batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely. The spinners will play a key role while bowling here.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Leeward Islands Weather Reoprt

There won't be the best of conditions on offer for a game of cricket on Saturday. There is a heavy chance of rain predicted on the day of final, with the temperature expected to range between 24 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Leeward Islands Probable XI

Trinidad and Tobago

Kjorn Ottley, Tion Webster, Darren Bravo (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Mohammed, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein, Terrance Hinds, Sunil Narine, Shannon Gabriel, Jayden Seales

Leeward Islands

Kieran Powell, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Terrence Warde, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kofi James, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph (c), Daniel Doram, Oshane Thomas

Trinidad and Tobago vs Leeward Islands Prediction

Both these sides are the deserving finalists with the way they have been playing. However, Trinidad and Tobago beat Leeward Islands when they faced off in the league stages and will have the edge in the upcoming encounter.

Prediction: Trinidad and Tobago to win this contest.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Leeward Islands Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

