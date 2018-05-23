Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Supernovas vs Trailblazers 2018: Hits and Misses

    Supernovas clinched the game with 3 wickets in the final ball of the match.

    Tejas V
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 04:52 IST
    196

    Harm
    Harmanpreet Kaur led the Supernovas while Mandhana led the Trailblazers in the T20 fixture.

    It was a marquee day in the history of women's cricket. After years of pondering over the inception of women's IPL, it is safe to say that the tournament could probably be set for a beginning in the forthcoming years.

    Today marked the beginning of progression towards a milestone in women's cricket as the Supernovas lead by the flamboyant Harmanpreet Kaur faced her countrywoman Smriti Mandhana who led the Trailblazers in a one-off T20 exhibition fixture at the Wankhede stadium.

    Having won the toss, the Supernovas opted to field first and the Trailblazers only managed a mere 129 in 20 overs. In reply, the Supernovas started well but the loss of wickets in a flurry ensured that the game went down to the last ball to decide the winner and it was the Supernovas who clinched it by 3 wickets.

    Let us take a look at Hits and Misses from the historic game:

    #5 Hit: Jemimah Rodrigues

    Jemimah Rodrigues made her debut in the India Women's team last year on the back of strong performances in the Under-19 circuit. While she is still establishing herself in the International circuit, the teenager was included in the 13-player squad for the exhibition clash.

    Well, the 17-year-old latched onto the opportunity and performed well under vital circumstances. The Trailblazers were reduced to 58-4 in 9 overs and Rodrigues along with Suzie Bates stitched a 45-run partnership to get her team back into the game.

    Women's T20 Challenge Mithali Raj Smriti Mandhana
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    IPL Trailblazers vs IPL Supernovas: 5 players to look out...
    RELATED STORY
    Women's IPL: Lukewarm response overshadows Supernovas'...
    RELATED STORY
    Squads announced for Women’s T20 Challenge match
    RELATED STORY
    IPL Trailblazers vs IPL Supernovas: 5 player battles to...
    RELATED STORY
    Women’s T20 challenge to be played ahead of the IPL...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Supernovas vs Trailblazers: Ellyse Perry's four...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, DD vs MI: Hits and Misses
    RELATED STORY
    How the parallel IPL can be the beginning of a new era
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, RR vs SRH: Hits and Misses
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, RR vs RCB: Hits and Misses from the match...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    select series: