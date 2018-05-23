Supernovas vs Trailblazers 2018: Hits and Misses

Supernovas clinched the game with 3 wickets in the final ball of the match.

Tejas V ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 04:52 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur led the Supernovas while Mandhana led the Trailblazers in the T20 fixture.

It was a marquee day in the history of women's cricket. After years of pondering over the inception of women's IPL, it is safe to say that the tournament could probably be set for a beginning in the forthcoming years.

Today marked the beginning of progression towards a milestone in women's cricket as the Supernovas lead by the flamboyant Harmanpreet Kaur faced her countrywoman Smriti Mandhana who led the Trailblazers in a one-off T20 exhibition fixture at the Wankhede stadium.

Having won the toss, the Supernovas opted to field first and the Trailblazers only managed a mere 129 in 20 overs. In reply, the Supernovas started well but the loss of wickets in a flurry ensured that the game went down to the last ball to decide the winner and it was the Supernovas who clinched it by 3 wickets.

Let us take a look at Hits and Misses from the historic game:

#5 Hit: Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues made her debut in the India Women's team last year on the back of strong performances in the Under-19 circuit. While she is still establishing herself in the International circuit, the teenager was included in the 13-player squad for the exhibition clash.

Well, the 17-year-old latched onto the opportunity and performed well under vital circumstances. The Trailblazers were reduced to 58-4 in 9 overs and Rodrigues along with Suzie Bates stitched a 45-run partnership to get her team back into the game.