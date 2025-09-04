Mumbai cricketer Suryakumar Yadav is set to captain India in the 2025 Asia Cup, beginning on September 9. The Men in Blue have been drawn in Group A alongside Pakistan, Oman, and hosts UAE, while Group B features Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

Ad

The 2025 edition will be played in the T20 format, marking only the third time in history after the 2016 and 2022 tournaments. It will also be the first T20 Asia Cup for India without Virat Kohli, who retired from the format following the 2024 T20 World Cup.

With Rohit Sharma also having retired, Suryakumar Yadav shoulders a major responsibility as he leads the side.

As the countdown to the Asia Cup 2025 begins, this article takes a closer look at the T20 Asia Cup records of Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli.

Ad

Trending

Suryakumar Yadav vs Virat Kohli - comparing their T20 stats in the Asia Cup

#1 Most runs

Veteran batter Virat Kohli featured in both editions of the Asia Cup played in the T20 format. In the 2016 edition, which India won, he finished as the team’s leading run-scorer with 153 runs in four innings. In the 2022 edition, Kohli was the tournament’s second-highest run-getter, scoring 276 runs in five innings. Across the two editions, he accumulated 429 runs in nine innings in the T20 Asia Cup.

Ad

Player Matches Innings Runs Virat Kohli 10 9 429 Suryakumar Yadav 5 5 139

Ad

In contrast, Suryakumar Yadav made his Asia Cup debut in 2022, where Sri Lanka lifted the trophy. He played five matches in that tournament, scoring 139 runs.

#2 Average and Strike rate

Virat Kohli left a lasting mark on the Asia Cup in the shortest format. In the 2016 edition, he averaged 76.50 with a strike rate of 110.86, and in 2022, he was even more dominant, finishing with an average of 92.00 and a strike rate of 147.59.

Overall, across his nine T20 Asia Cup innings, Kohli bowed out with an average of 85.80 and a strike rate of 132.00.

Ad

Player Innings Average Strike rate Virat Kohli 9 85.80 132.00 Suryakumar Yadav 5 34.75 163.52

Ad

On the other hand, in his only Asia Cup campaign in the T20 format in 2022, Suryakumar Yadav registered an average of 34.75 while striking at 163.52 across five innings.

#3 Most fifty plus scores

Delhi-born batter Virat Kohli played nine matches in his Asia Cup T20 career, scoring three fifties and one century. His standout performance came in the 2022 edition, where he struck his maiden T20I hundred against Afghanistan, remaining unbeaten on 122 off 61 deliveries, laced with 12 fours and six sixes.

Ad

Player 50s 100s Highest score Virat Kohli 3 1 122* Suryakumar Yadav 1 0 68*

Ad

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav featured in five innings during the same tournament, registering a half-century against Hong Kong in 2022. He smashed an unbeaten 68 off just 26 balls, decorated with six fours and as many sixes.

#4 Runs in a winning cause

Overall, across two Asia Cup T20 editions (2016 and 2022), Virat Kohli featured in 10 matches, with India winning eight of them. In these appearances, Kohli amassed 369 runs in seven innings at a remarkable average of 123.00 and a strike rate of 133.29, including two half-centuries and a century.

Ad

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate Virat Kohli 7 369 123.00 133.29 Suryakumar Yadav 3 92 46.00 200.00

On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav has played five matches in the tournament, with India securing three victories. Across these outings, the 34-year-old scored 92 runs in three innings at an average of 46.00 and an impressive strike rate of 200, which included one half-century.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news