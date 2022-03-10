Sussex rope in Cheteshwar Pujara as Travis Head's replacement

Cheteshwar Pujara will replace Travis Head as an overseas player in Sussex for the County and Royal London One Day Championship.

Head had requested a release due to an increase in international commitments and that he and his partner Jessica are expecting the birth of their first child. The club have agreed to the same and have decided to replace him with Pujara.

The 34-year-old batsman from Saurashtra, who was recently dropped from India's Test squad due to poor form, will hope to score some important runs in England.

Cheteshwar Pujara will arrive ahead of the first County game and will remain available until at least the end of the One-Day Championship.

Sussex have also signed Australia's wicket-keeper batsman Josh Philippe for the T20 Blast and a couple of County games. Incidentally, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan will leave midway through the T20 Blast due to international commitments and Josh is expected to fill in as a like-for-like replacement.

"Eagerly looking forward to the new stint" - Cheteshwar Pujara on joining Sussex

The Test veteran, who has had stints with a couple of other County sides, is excited to be a part of Sussex's rich history. Pujara is also keen to make a mark and contribute to the team's success.

Speaking on Sussex's website, he said:

“I am excited and honoured to be a part of the historic Sussex County Cricket Club for the upcoming season. I do look forward to joining up with the Sussex family soon and be a part of its rich cricketing history. Over the years I have always enjoyed my time in the UK playing county cricket, so eagerly looking forward to the new stint and hope to contribute to the club’s success.”

Cheteshwar Pujara was last seen in action in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, where he accumulated only 191 runs from five innings, including two half-centuries.

