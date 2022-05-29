Sweden Women vs Norway Women, Women’s T20I Nordic Cup Match 6: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

Sweden Women square off against Norway Women in the sixth match of the Women’s T20I Nordic Cup 2022. The Guttsta Wicked Cricket Ground in Kolsva, Sweden will host this clash.

Sweden Women are in brilliant form in this tournament with three wins from as many games. They beat Denmark Women in their third match. Openers Kanchan Rana (36) and Abhilasha Singh (46) set the tone as they posted a total of 159/5 batting first. They then skittled Denmark Women out for just 89 runs to complete a 69-run win. Gunjan Shukla picked up four wickets in another clinical performance for her side.

Norway Women, on the other hand, bounced back after two consecutive defeats. They beat Denmark Women by 38 runs. In a 15-over contest, they put up 112/1 on the board batting first. Ayesha Hassan top-scored with 33. They then held Denmark Women at 74/4 to complete a comfortable win in the end.

Sweden Women vs Norway Women Match Details:

Match: Sweden Women vs Norway Women Match 6, Women’s T20I Nordic Cup.

Date and Time: May 29th 2022, Sunday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Guttsta Wicked Cricket Ground, Kolsva, Sweden.

Sweden Women vs Norway Women Pitch Report

Batting first and putting runs on the board has been the trend in the tournament so far. The wicket will assist bowlers throughout the game. But batters will have to spend some time initially before playing their shots. The team that wins the toss should look to defend.

Sweden Women vs Norway Women Weather Forecast

There will be a cloud cover throughout the game with no chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to hover around 6 to 15 degrees Celsius.

Sweden Women vs Norway Women Probable XIs

Norway Women

Ayesha Hasan, Farial Zia Safdar, Pooja Kumari, Ramya Immadi, Mutaiba Ansar (c), M Ifzaal , Farima Safi, Anushka Gorad, Dulimi Gamage, Hina Hussain, Paridhi Agarwal.

Sweden Women

Kanchan Rana, Abhilasha Singh, Anya Vaidya, Rashmi Somashekhar, Daisy Holm, Signe Lundell, Gunjan Shukla (c), Sienna Linden, Surya Ravuri, Sofie Elmesioo, Meghana Alugunoolla.

Sweden Women vs Norway Women Match Prediction

Sweden Women will be confident coming into this clash. They have three wins from their first three games. Norway Women lost a couple of games before they registered their first win. It will be a stiff challenge for them against Sweden Women. Sweden Women are expected to win this match.

Prediction: Sweden Women to win this encounter.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A.

