Switzerland tour of Luxembourg 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Switzerland national cricket team is all set to travel to Luxembourg for a two-match T20I series which will start on June 24. The series will feature two matches being played on June 24 and June 25. Both matches will be played at the Pierre Werner Cricket Ground in Walferdange.

Switzerland and Luxembourg played a bilateral T20 series last year in June which ended in a stalemate. Luxembourg won the first match comprehensively by a margin of 18 runs.

William Cope, Amit Dhingra, and Mohit Dixit were highly effective with the ball as they tightened the screws on Luxembourg with some very fine bowling.

However, Switzerland fought back in the very next game by crushing Luxembourg by a whopping margin of 78 runs. Skipper Faheem Nazir led from the front and scored a valiant knock of 65 (45) to propel his side to a decent score of 158-9.

In the end, the Swiss bowlers, including Arjun Vinod & Ali Nayyer, derailed Luxemborng for a paltry score of 80.

Looking at the head-to-head statistics from the last three matches, Luxembourg have a marginal upper hand over Switzerland. They have successfully managed to defeat Switzerland on two out of three occasions.

However, unlike Switzerland, Luxembourg have the winning momentum behind them as they are leading into this fixture with three back-to-back wins. As both sides gear up to register their maiden T20I victory, the series promises to offer some exciting drama and entertainment.

Switzerland tour of Luxembourg 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, June 24

1st T20 - Switzerland vs Luxembourg - 1:30 pm

Sunday, June 25

2nd T20 - Switzerland vs Luxembourg - 3:00 pm

Switzerland tour of Luxembourg 2023: Live-streaming Details

Live streaming and live telecast of the two-match T20I series between Switzerland and Luxembourg will not be available on any app or TV channel in India.

Switzerland tour of Luxembourg 2023: Full Squads

Switzerland

Asad Mahmood, Faheem Nazir, Hassan Ahmad, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Ali Nayyer, Arjun Vinod, Izhar Hussain, Jai Sinh, Kenardo Fletcher, Osama Mahmood, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Aneesh Kumar, Ashwin Vinod, Keramatullah Tarakhel.

Luxembourg

Amit Halbhavi, Eliyas Jabarkhel, Girish Venkateswaran, James Barker, Roshan Vishwanath, Timothy Barker, Mohit Dixit, Shiv Karan Gill, Vijaykumar Desai, Vikram Vijh, Thomas Martin, Amit Dhingra, Ankush Nanda, Pankaj Malav.

