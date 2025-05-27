  • home icon
  Switzerland Women tour of Belgium 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Switzerland Women tour of Belgium 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

By Sportz Connect
Modified May 27, 2025 21:19 IST
Image Credits (Belgium Cricket Instagram)
Image Credits (Belgium Cricket Instagram)

The Switzerland Women’s cricket team is set to tour Belgium for a four-match ECN Mdina Cup T20IW series against the hosts. The matches will be played on Wednesday, May 28, and Thursday, May 29, at the Stars Arena Hofstade in Zemst, Belgium.

The opening fixture on each match day will commence at 1:30 PM IST, while the second game of the two double-headers will have a start time of 5:45 PM IST.

The Belgium Cricket Federation announced its 13-player squad for the series earlier this month, naming Smriti Kaneria as team captain. The Belgium women’s team last played a T20I back in May 2024, during a four-match home series against a visiting Luxembourg group. Belgium lost all four matches.

Notably, the Belgium Women’s team is yet to win a single T20I since their introduction to the format back in 2021.

The upcoming four-match series in Zemst also marks a landmark tour for the Switzerland women’s cricket team, since it will be their first set of international matches in any format.

On that note, let’s take a look at the entire schedule, squads, match timings, and other live streaming and live telecast details regarding the Switzerland Women's tour of Belgium 2025:

Switzerland Women tour of Belgium 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Wednesday, May 28

1st T20I: Belgium Women vs Switzerland Women, 1:30 PM

2nd T20I: Belgium Women vs Switzerland Women, 5:45 PM

Thursday, May 29

3rd T20I: Belgium Women vs Switzerland Women, 1:30 PM

4th T20I: Belgium Women vs Switzerland Women, 5:45 PM

Switzerland Women tour of Belgium 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the Switzerland Women’s T20I tour of Belgium 2025 will be available on the ECN network.

Switzerland Women tour of Belgium 2025: Full squads

Belgium Women

Smriti Kaneria (c), Shraddha Bhandari, Aashita Gupta, Arussa Illahi, Attia Diwan Ali, Shamma Diwan Ali (wk), Rosemary Lister, Shruthi Yenamandra (vc), Shabana Illahi, Veera Redkar, Tripti Gore, Shirin Ananda Dias, and Amina Daud Diwan Ali

Switzerland Women

Danashi Megagoda (c), Ananya Srinivasan, Francisca Kuenburg, Jacqui Edmiston, Kotha Saranya, Laila Pickard, Meghna Rajan (vc), Metty Fernandes, Millie Holmes, Naina Metty Saju, Natalie St Cyr Clarke, Samiha Dabholkar, Sejal Vinod, and Ramya Punekar Krishnamurthy

Sportz Connect

Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans.

Edited by Arshit Garg
