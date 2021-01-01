Sydney Thunder win by 7 runs against Melbourne Renegades, Shaun Marsh's 87 goes in vain 

Shaun Marsh's 48-call-87 went in vain as the Sydney Thunder defeated the Melbourne Renegades by seven runs via the Duckworth-Lewis Method at the Metricon Stadium in the latest BBL game. The Renegades scored 166 in 17 overs and the Thunder were set a revised total of 173 to win in 17 overs.

The Thunder were off to a flyer thanks to Alex Hales. They were 117-2 in 12 overs when the rain stopped play again and no more play was possible. Based on DLS par score, the Thunder needed 110 in 12 overs. As a result, they were handed a seven-run win in the end

Brief BBL score: Sydney Thunder 117-2 in 12 overs (Hales 49, Perry 1-33 ). Melbourne Renegades 166-6 in 17 overs (Marsh 87, McAndrew 3-41). Sydney Thunder win by seven runs via DLS method.

Alex Hales & Usman Khawaja take Sydney Thunder to the top of the BBL table

Chasing 173 for the win in 17 overs, it was imperative for the Sydney Thunder to get a good start. And Alex Hales provided just that, as he amassed 45 runs in 19 deliveries. Hales smashed 22 runs against Mitch Perry in the 4th over. But the seamer got his man in the last ball of the over with a knee height full toss as Mackenzie Harvey pulled off a sensational catch.

Usman Khawaja (48* off 34) then played some cracking reverse sweeps against the spinners. When play stopped, the Thunder needed 56 in the last five overs with Khwaja and Sam Billings looking set at the crease.

Shaun Marsh powers the Renegades to 166-6 in 17 overs

Earlier, Shaun Marsh was the star of the show in the first innings as he set the stage on fire with his free-flowing strokeplay. The opener didn't slog and played proper cricketing shots to score 87 off 48 deliveries in the year's first BBL game.

Have a Bucket Ball free-hit, and take a six for your troubles! @KFCAustralia | #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/vwJsU4l019 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 1, 2021

The Renegades were off to an average start as Captain Aaron Finch departed for 18 in the third over. Next batsmen, Sam Harper and Rilee Rossouw failed to deliver as the duo were dismissed early.

Marsh found a right partner in Mohammad Nabi who played a handy knock of 33. The Renegades' batting innings was interrupted after the 12th over due to heavy rain. The score read 99-3 at that time.

Play resumed after a while with the match curtailed to 17 overs. The Renegades were hampered because they were only allowed to use the BBL Power Surge for only one over.

Nevertheless, the break did more good than harm to the batting side as the Renegades scored 67-3 in the last five overs. Marsh and Nabi collected 18 runs off the one BBL Power Surge over.

Marsh was dismissed in the 16th over to Nathan McAndrew as he failed to clear Chris Green on the boundary. After 17 overs, the Renegades finished on 166-6, and six more runs were added to their total based on D/L method.

However, as it turned out, the Sydney Thunder showed enough firepower at the top of the order to secure the full points which takes them on top of the BBL points table.