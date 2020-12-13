Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament set to kick-start India's domestic season on January 10

India's domestic season is set to get underway next month with the start of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

The tournament will be played in different bio-hubs, with teams set to assemble in their bio-secure bubbles in six different states on January 2. The competition will then get underway on January 10, and the final is due to be played on January 31.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed the participating states that a decision on whether the Ranji Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy can take place will be made after the group stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

The BCCI had earlier sought feedback from the states on how they wished for the domestic season to proceed.

"After having gone through your responses and in accordance with the feedback received, I am pleased to inform you that BCCI is planning to start the domestic season 2020-21 with the scheduling of the T20 tournament for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy," Shah wrote to the states.

"BCCI will subsequently seek feedback from the members on organising any other domestic tournament after the group stage of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy," he stated. "The members are requested to factor a subsequent tournament in their planning and make arrangements accordingly."

Now the decision has been made to begin with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament where Karnataka will be looking to defend their crown.

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament a trailer for IPL mega-auction?

Mumbai Indians won the 2020 IPL title (Image: IPL)

It is being reported that the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament is being held first because the BCCI wants to hold a mega IPL auction in 2021, with one or possibly two new franchises set to be added ahead of next season.

Advertisement

The 2020 IPL was played in the UAE with eight franchises, but reports have been rife about one or two new teams being added to the competition.

The BCCI would like to host the 2021 IPL in India in late March/early April, and the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament could help franchises scout potential picks ahead of the auction.