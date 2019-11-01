Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20: Defending champions Karnataka announce squad for first three matches

Karun Nair

What's the story?

The defending champions of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Karnataka, have announced their squad for the first three games of the upcoming edition of the T20 tournament. Karun Nair will captain the side in the first three matches while Manish Pandey is expected to return from national duty and take over the reins after the culmination of the three-match T20I series between India and Bangladesh.

The background

Karnataka won their first Syed Mushtaq Ali title last year by defeating Maharashtra in the final. The Karnataka State Cricket Association has worked a lot on its domestic team, and that is showing fruit: Karnataka also lifted the Vijay Hazare Trophy last month. They will now look to keep their momentum going in the upcoming T20 tourney.

The heart of the matter

Nair will lead the Karnataka team against Uttarakhand, Baroda and Andhra as Pandey and KL Rahul will be representing the nation against Bangladesh. Karnataka will miss the services of Rahul, particularly since his 598 runs played a major role in the team's success in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

KL Rahul

The fans will have their eyes on Devdutt Padikkal, who finished the Vijay Hazare Trophy as the highest run-getter. He will have the support of Rohan Kadam and Pavan Deshpande in the batting line-up. Sir Syed Cricketers' member Luvnith Sisodia will keep wickets for Karnataka.

Rajasthan Royals star Krishnappa Gowtham, who created a world record by hitting a century and taking an 8-wicket haul in a Karnataka Premier League match, will look to impress the selectors by carrying forward the same form. J. Suchith is the team's second all-rounder.

Krishnappa Gowtham

Fast bowler Abhimanyu Mithun took a hat-trick in the final of that Vijay Hazare Trophy, and is in good touch. Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal, meanwhile, could prove to be the 'X-factor' player for Karnataka.

Karnataka's squad for first 3 matches : Karun Nair (Captain), Rohan Kadam, Devdutt Padikkal, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Joshi, Pravin Dubey, Luvnith Sisodia (WK), Gowtham K, Suchith J, Mithun A, Koushik V, Shreyas Gopal, Prateek Jain, Nihal Ullal, Ravikumar Samarth.

What's next?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 will begin from 8 November 2019. It will be interesting to see if Karnataka is able to retain its crown this year.