Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019/20: Shikhar Dhawan, Dhruv Shorey disappoint as Jammu and Kashmir upset Delhi

Shikhar Dhawan lost his wicket for a duck

Jammu and Kashmir defeated Delhi by 8 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019/20. Skipper Parvez Rasool and number 3 batsman Manzoor Dar shone for Jammu and Kashmir as the minnows upset the star-studded Delhi side in Surat.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Delhi lost Shikhar Dhawan (0) early in the innings. However, Hiten Dalal (35) and Anuj Rawat (34) stabilized the innings. The duo took the team's total near 50 before Aquib Nabi got the better of Dalal. Number 4 batsman Dhruv Shorey (2) lost his stumps to Parvez Rasool as Delhi slumped to 51/3.

Nitish Rana (55) then joined forces with Rawat in the middle and the pair stitched a fine partnership of 73 runs for the fourth wicket. Rana hit three boundaries and six sixes in his explosive knock and it seemed like Delhi would breach the 175-runs mark.

But, Jammu and Kashmir bounced back into the contest as they restricted Delhi to 165/7 in 20 overs. Umar Nazir Mir was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/35 in 4 overs while Rasool bowled an economical spell of 4-0-15-1.

Parvez Rasool bowled a tidy spell

The opening batsmen of Jammu and Kashmir, Shubham Khajuria (49) and Jatin Wadhwan (48) set the tone for the run chase as they put on 68 runs for the opening wicket in just 5.4 overs. Manzoor Dar (58*) continued the onslaught as he batted with a strike rate of 241.67 to drive his team home.

Eventually, Jammu and Kashmir won the game by 8 wickets and 4.1 overs to spare. Pawan Negi disappointed the fans by leaking 33 runs in his 3 overs while Lalit Yadav (1/24) was the only Delhi bowler who could pick a wicket in the match.

Delhi will lock horns with Jharkhand next as they will try to get their campaign back on track while Jammu and Kashmir will be up against Nagaland in Surat.