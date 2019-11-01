Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019/20: Uttarakhand announce their 15-man squad; Unmukt Chand named captain

Unmukt Chand is a former U-19 World Cup-winning captain

The Cricket Association of Uttarakhand have declared their 15-man squad which will take part in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Former Delhi player Unmukt Chand will captain the team while the first-ever double centurion in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Karanveer Kaushal is also a part of the team.

Uttarakhand were one of the nine new teams that joined the Indian domestic circuit in 2018-19. They have played just one domestic season so far, but they have a good record in the nation’s elite T20 tournament as they had finished in the third position in Group E last year. Uttarakhand had won four matches in the 2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, however, they will look to improve their performance in their second season.

As reported by the Times of India, the former U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand will lead the Uttarakhand team while Gursharan Singh will be the team's head coach.

Karanveer Kaushal will be the player to watch out for, as he was the highest run-scorer for Uttarakhand in 2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The 28-year-old right-handed batsman will look to impress the IPL franchise owners by repeating the same performance once again.

In the bowling department, the team will miss the services of their 31-year-old medium-pacer, Sunny Rana, who had taken 9 wickets for Uttarakhand last year. However, the likes of Deepak Dhapola and Dhanraj Sharma are the pacers present in their bowling attack.

Left-arm spinner Mayank Mishra and leg-break bowler Himanshu Bisht will try to make the most of the golden opportunity they have received.

Squad: Unmukt Chand (Captain), Tanmay Srivastava, Karanveer Kaushal, Avneesh Sudha, Arya Sethi, Vaibhav Pawar, Saurabh Pawar, Dikshanshu Negi, Aksh Mandwaal, Rahil Shah, Deepak Dhapola, Dhanraj Sharma, Pradeep Chamoli, Mayank Mishra, Himanshu Bisht.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be played from November 8 to December 1, and Uttarakhand will face the defending champions Karnataka on the opening day of the tourney.