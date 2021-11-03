Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22, Assam vs Madhya Pradesh: Probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Assam will take on Madhya Pradesh in the Elite Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Delhi on November 4.

Assam had a forgettable season last year when they finished fourth in Elite Group B, winning two matches out of 5. Madhya Pradesh finished second in the Elite Group D match last season, winning four out of 5, and failed to make it to the quarterfinals.

However, it’s a new season this time around. Each team will be motivated to impress in the premier domestic T20 tournament in India after the Indian Premier League. Also, if a player impresses in this tournament, they could get scouted by the IPL franchises, and could get a buyer in the upcoming 2022 IPL auctions. Hence, the players in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has a lot to play for ahead of the big IPL auctions next year.

Coming to Assam, they will be led by Riyan Parag, who has been part of the Rajasthan Royals squad in the IPL for the last few seasons. Although Parag has not set the IPL on fire, he has impressed with a few useful cameos lower down the order. His performance will be crucial to Assam’s chances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. It will also help in getting a buyer for the player in next year’s IPL auction should RR decide not to retain him.

However, all eyes will be on Venkatesh Iyer of Madhya Pradesh, who set IPL 2021’s second half in the UAE on fire with the bat for Kolkata Knight Riders. His form will be crucial to MP’s chances in the tournament. Another top player to watch out for in MP is Rajat Patidar, who had a brilliant IPL 2021. His innings against the RCB, where he smashed a last-ball six to win a thriller against the Delhi Capitals, was a treat to watch for the fans.

Assam vs Madhya Pradesh Match Details

Match: Assam vs Madhya Pradesh, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22

Date & Time: November 4, 8:30 AM

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Assam vs Madhya Pradesh Match Weather Report

It will be bright and sunny in Delhi when Assam takes on Madhya Pradesh at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on November 4. The maximum temperature will hover around 30 Degree Celsius. As winter is approaching, there might be a little fog early in the morning. But it won’t hamper the proceedings of the match. No rain is predicted on match day.

Assam vs Madhya Pradesh Pitch Report

Arun Jaitley Stadium’s pitch offers spin right from the first ball as it traditionally favors spin. Hence, run-making will be a bit difficult early. However, if the batsmen apply themselves, they can score runs. Chasing will be easy when the wicket settles down, and hence, winning the toss will be crucial.

Assam vs Madhya Pradesh Probable XIs

Assam: Rishav Das, Pallavkumar Das, Riyan Parag (captain), Abhishek Thakuri (wicketkeeper), Amlanjyoti Paresh Das, Pritam Das, Rahul Singh, Saahil Jain, Mukhtar Hussain, Roshan Alam, Denish Das

Madhya Pradesh: Parth Sahani (captain), Rajat Patidar, Abhishek Bhandari, Rishabh Chouhan, Ankit Sharma, Avesh Khan, Mihir Hirwani, Venkatesh Iyer, Ishwar Pandey, Kuldeep Sen, Arpit Gaud

Assam vs Madhya Pradesh Prediction

MP looks like a stronger team on paper and has in-form players coming right from the IPL 2021 season in the UAE. They are favorites for this match.

