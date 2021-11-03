Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, Nagaland vs Manipur: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

In the Round 1 Plate Group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, Nagaland and Manipur will take on each other at ACA Stadium in Mangalagiri, Vijayawada, on November 4, Thursday.

Nagaland were pretty exceptional in the Plate Group last season after winning all the encounters in the tournament. However, luck wasn’t on their side as one of their games ended without a result and they eventually missed out on the top spot.

Only the top team from the Plate Group will qualify for the knockout stages. An inspirational side will eye that elusive knockout spot this season.

Meanwhile, another team from the Plate Group, Manipur, shares quite a different story. They were a bit inconsistent throughout last season. They registered two victories and lost three matches to settle for fifth spot.

Manipur have made a lot of changes to their squad this year with the hope of advancing to the next stage of the tournament. It will be interesting to see their game and how they fare with their whole new squad.

Nagaland vs Manipur Match Details

Match: Nagaland vs Manipur, Round 1

Date and Time: November 4, 2021, Thursday, 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: ACA Stadium, Mangalagiri, Vijayawada

Nagaland vs Manipur Weather Forecast

Vijayawada is witnessing slight rainfall, but most of them are passing showers. Fortunately, we can expect both sides to have a good 40-over contest without many interruptions.

Nagaland vs Manipur Pitch Report

This is one of the new venues in the city. The surface assists both batters and bowlers equally. With the wicket not being used a lot, we can expect it to favor both sides irrespective of the toss.

Nagaland vs Manipur Probable XIs

Nagaland

Nagaland has more or less a similar squad to last year. With good performances coming from this side last season, selectors have put faith in the same side.

Probable XI:Rongsen Jonathan, Hokaito Zhimomi, Chetan Bist, Khrievitso Kense, Shrikant Mundhe, Abu Nechim, Sedezhalie Rupero, Tahmeed Rahman, Nagaho Chishi, Joshua Ozukum, Hem Chetri

Manipur

Rex Singh will continue to lead the side this year as well. They will need to turn the tables after a disastrous performance last season. There will be a lot of new faces in the XI and Nagaland batters and bowlers that will be tested thoroughly.

Probable XI: Bishworjit Konthoujam, Nongthombam Denin, Al Bashid Muhammed, Kishan Singha, Rex Singh, Kshetrimayum Narisingh, Sagatpam Jayanta, Ajay Lamabam Singh, Nitesh Sedai, Langlonyamba Keishangbam, Sunil Salam

Nagaland vs Manipur Match Prediction

Nagaland, without a doubt, will enter this contest as a strong favorite. They have been exceptional in all three departments with the same squad last season and the same is expected from the squad this year.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar