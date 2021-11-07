Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, Punjab vs Odisha: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Punjab and Odisha will battle it out in Round 4 for four crucial points on November 8 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Punjab have won two and lost their only match to Maharashtra so far. They are currently perched in the second position in their group.

Meanwhile, Odisha have suffered two losses while notching up a solitary win so far in their three clashes. They are currently in fourth position in the stack.

With the next round in sight, it will be an important match for both teams.

Punjab vs Odisha Match Details

Match: Punjab vs Odisha, Round 4, Elite Group A, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 8th, 2021, Monday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Punjab vs Odisha Pitch Report

Bowlers have found some assistance off the track, but their batters too can get value for their shots. Pacers have enjoyed bowling more at this venue when compared to the spinners.

Punjab vs Odisha Weather Forecast

A sunny day is expected with no chances of precipitation. The humidity is likely to be on the higher side at 69%, and the temperature level is likely to hover between 15 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Punjab vs Odisha Probable 11s

Punjab

After winning their last encounter against Goa quite emphatically, Punjab are expected to walk out with the same team composition. While the batting unit looks formidable as ever, the bowlers too have been pretty effective.

Probable 11: Shubman Gill, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Abhishek Sharma (c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Harpreet Brar, Siddarth Kaul, Mayank Markande, Arshdeep Singh

Odisha

Having lost two matches on the trot, Odisha would love to be back to winning ways soon. Although the batting unit failed to chase down the target in the last two games, the management would want to give the previous playing XI combination yet another shot.

Probable 11: Rajesh Dhupar (c & wk), Anshuman Rath, Subhranshu Senapati, Govinda Poddar, Abhishek Yadav, Abhishek Raut, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Bikash Rout, Jayanta Behera, Debabrata Pradhan, Ashish Rai

Punjab vs Odisha Match Prediction

Odisha will have to come out with all guns blazing if they have to stay in the hunt for the next stage. With Punjab looking a well-rounded and confident unit so far, they are expected to clinch yet another victory.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

