Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22: Saravana Kumar's five-for rocks Hyderabad as Tamil Nadu register 8-wicket win in 1st semi-final

P Saravana Kumar claimed 5 for 21 as Tamil Nadu hammered Hyderabad by eight wickets in the first semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 on Saturday.

Fielding first after winning the toss at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Tamil Nadu dominated proceedings with the ball and rolled over a hapless Hyderabad 90 in 18.3 overs. The chasing side then gunned down the target in 14.2 overs in what was a disappointingly one-sided knockout encounter.

Saravana Kumar dealt Hyderabad a big blow in the second over, when he had their captain Tanmay Agarwal (1) caught off an outside edge at third man. The 32-year-old pacer added two more crucial scalps in his next over, the fourth of the innings. While Tilak Varma (8) was caught at point off a short ball, Himalay Agarwal (0) edged an outswinger to wide slip. After two overs, Saravana Kumar had exceptional figures of 2-2-0-3.

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic



The Tamil Nadu pacer put on an impressive show in the



Watch his brilliant performance 🎥 ⬇️

bcci.tv/videos/156327/… DO NOT MISS: P Saravana Kumar rattles Hyderabad with 5/21 🔥 🔥The Tamil Nadu pacer put on an impressive show in the #SF1 of the #SyedMushtaqAliT20 . 👍 👍 #TNvHYD Watch his brilliant performance 🎥 ⬇️ DO NOT MISS: P Saravana Kumar rattles Hyderabad with 5/21 🔥 🔥The Tamil Nadu pacer put on an impressive show in the #SF1 of the #SyedMushtaqAliT20. 👍 👍 #TNvHYD Watch his brilliant performance 🎥 ⬇️bcci.tv/videos/156327/… https://t.co/APCeEVVfpY

Saravana Kumar conceded 11 runs in his next over, but he picked up his fourth wicket as well. Pragnay Reddy (8) cut a short of a length delivery straight to backward point. After six overs, Hyderabad were tottering at 30 for 4. It only got worse though as Bavanaka Sandeep (8) perished in the next over to Murugan Ashwin. The batter attempted an ambitious big hit off a tossed-up delivery, but only ended up toe-ending the stroke to long-off.

M Mohammed joined the wicket-taking act by having T Ravi Teja (9) caught at mid-on off a short ball. The wickets continued to crumble as Ashwin and Mohammed helped themselves to one more scalp each while R Sai Kishore (9) chipped in with the wicket of Rahul Buddhi (9).

Tanay Thyagarajan (25 off 24) gave Hyderabad's innings some momentum. When Saravana Kumar was reintroduced into the attack in the 19th over, Thyagarajan smacked him for a six and a four. However, the Tamil Nadu pacer had the last laugh as he had the Hyderabad batter caught off a slower ball to complete a memorable five-for.

Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudharsan guide Tamil Nadu in chase of 91

Chasing a paltry target, Tamil Nadu lost their openers cheaply. In the third over, N Jagadeesan (1) was caught off an excellent delivery from Rakshann Readdi that angled in and straightened. Readdi also dismissed Hari Nishanth (14) in the same over. The Tamil Nadu batter sliced a length delivery to backward point.

Skipper Vijay Shankar (43* off 40) and Sai Sudharsan (34* off 31) featured in a third-wicket stand of 76 to guide Tamil Nadu into the final. With no pressure of the asking rate, Shankar and Sudharsan eased their way towards the target.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While Sudharsan struck four fours during his knock, Shankar brought up victory in style, smashing Readdi for a four and a six in the first two balls of the 15th over.

Edited by Samya Majumdar