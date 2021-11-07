Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Sikkim vs Mizoram: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Sikkim and Mizoram will meet in the fourth round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Monday. Both sides have already been eliminated from the competition and will be fighting for a consolation win.

Sikkim sit in fifth place in the Plate points table with a single win and two losses in three matches. They started their run with back-to-back defeats but managed to win the third game to open their account.

They will be eyeing back-to-back wins to move upwards in the standings.

Mizoram, on the other hand, have lost all of the three matches they have played so far. They are yet to put their first points on the board and will be desperately looking to win this contest.

Sikkim vs Mizoram Match Details

Match: Sikkim vs Mizoram, Round 4, Plate, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 8, 2021, Monday, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground, Mulapadu

Sikkim vs Mizoram Pitch Report

It is a decent strip to bat on, but the bowlers have dominated the proceedings here so far. The quality of the batting has been below par, and it has nothing to do with the surface.

If the basics are applied correctly, the pitch will assist both batters and bowlers.

Sikkim vs Mizoram Weather Forecast

There might be some cloud cover on game day, but precipitation chances are only 10%. The day is expected to be humid, with the humidity levels at 63%, and the temperature is likely to range between 22 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius.

Sikkim vs Mizoram Probable 11s

Sikkim

Sikkim come into this game on the back of a dominating victory over Arunachal Pradesh in the last fixture. They would not want to tweak the winning combination and are likely to play the same XI.

Probable XI: Palzor Tamang, Liyan Khan, Kranthi Kumar (C), Sumit Singh, Lee Yong Lepcha, Mandup Bhutia, Ashish Thapa (WK), Nilesh Lamichaney, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Md Saptulla, Akash Luitel

Mizoram

After two back-to-back disappointing performances, Dika Ralte could be dropped from the Mizoram playing XI. Lalhruaizela could be the player to replace him.

Probable XI: Uday Kaul (C & WK), Taruwar Kohli, Bobby Zothansanga, G Lalbiakvela, Lalhmangaiha, Lalhruai Ralte, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Dika Ralte/ Lalhruaizela, Vikash Kumar, Iqbal Abdulla, Khawlhring Lalremruata

Sikkim vs Mizoram Match Prediction

While both sides haven’t done well in the competition, Mizoram still have some quality players present in their lineup.

Although Sikkim have accumulated a win under their belt, dealing with players like Uday Kaul, Taruwar Kohli and Iqbal Abdulla could be a daunting task for them.

If Mizoram could strike the right chord, they would get closer to notch up their first win in the tournament.

Prediction: Mizoram to win this contest.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

