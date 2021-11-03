Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, Uttar Pradesh vs Chandigarh: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Two teams from the northern part of India will meet as Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh lock horns in their opening game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. The two sides are placed in Elite Group E alongside Delhi, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad, and Saurashtra.

Uttar Pradesh was fairly disappointing last season as per their standards. They finished 5th in Elite Group A with only a single win and four losses against their name. They will have to uplift their game if they don’t want a repetition of last season.

Chandigarh, on the other hand, narrowly missed last season's quarterfinal berth. They finished 2nd in the Plate Group with four wins and one abandoned game in five matches. However, they have been placed among elite teams this time, and they will need a miraculous run of form to make it to the next stage this season.

Uttar Pradesh vs Chandigarh Match Details

Match: Uttar Pradesh vs Chandigarh, Match 19, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 4th, 2021, Thursday, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Gurgaon Cricket Stadium, Sultanpur

Uttar Pradesh vs Chandigarh Pitch Report

The surface is a batting paradise, and batsmen will enjoy their time on this wicket. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first as the wicket won’t change much in the 2nd innings.

Uttar Pradesh vs Chandigarh Weather Forecast

A sunny day is expected in Gurgaon, with the temperature ranging between 16 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be at a 49% level, and the precipitation chances are 10%.

Uttar Pradesh vs Chandigarh Probable 11s

Uttar Pradesh

Karan Sharma, alongside Akshdeep Nath and Priyam Garg, will handle the batting department. Ankit Rajpoot and Shivam Mavi will lead the bowling charge for Uttar Pradesh.

Probable 11: Abhishek Goswami, Karan Sharma, Akshdeep Nath, Priyam Garg, Dhruv Jurel, Aryan Juyal, Mohsin Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Mavi, Rinku Singh, Nalin Mishra

Chandigarh

Manan Vohra and Shivam Bhambri will lead the batting charge for the side with the help of Arpit Pannu. Jasakaran Singh and Gaurav Gambhir will take care of the bowling department.

Probable 11: Bhagmender Lather, Gaurav Gambhir, Manan Vohra, Gurinder Singh, Gaurav Puri, Arpit Pannu, Ankit Kaushik, Shivam Bhambri, Jaskaranvir Singh, Jagjit Singh, Jaskaran Singh

Uttar Pradesh vs Chandigarh Match Prediction

For a long time, Uttar Pradesh haven’t performed well in any of the formats. They have some serious talent in their squad, but they have failed to perform as a unit. However, they have a strong pace attack which is likely to take over on Thursday. Chandigarh would need to bat well to negate Uttar Pradesh’s bowling.

Prediction: Uttar Pradesh are likely to win this match.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

