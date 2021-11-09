×
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Akshay Karnewar age, height, hometown & T20 stats

Akshay Karnewar bowled 24 dot balls in his four overs against Manipur
Farzan Mohamed
ANALYST
Modified Nov 09, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Vidarbha spinner Akshay Karnewar is currently the talk of the town, having delivered match-winning spells for his team in the ongoing edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Vidarbha squared off against Arunachal Pradesh in their season opener, where Karnewar picked up a couple of wickets for 11 runs in his four-overs spell. However, he went wicketless in the team's second fixture against Nagaland.

Karnewar bounced back quickly and scalped two wickets against Meghalaya. He then continued his fine run with the ball against Manipur. With figures of 2/0, Karnewar created history by not conceding a single run off his four-overs spell.

Akshay Karnewar continued his excellent figures against Sikkim as well on November 9. He returned with figures of 4/5, including a maiden over from his four-overs quota as well as a hat-trick.

Vidarbha finished the league phase atop the Plate Group points table, having won all five matches they've played thus far. They have qualified for the preliminary quarter-final, which will take place on November 16.

Akshay Karnewar becomes the first bowler to bowl 4 maiden overs in men's T20 Cricket 🤯He returned with outstanding bowling figures of 4-4-0-2 in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Vidharbha against Manipur 🙌#India #TeamIndia #SMAT2021 https://t.co/FihdIjrWhI

Akshay Karnewar Age

Akshay Karnewar was born on October 12, 1992. He is 29 years and 28 days old (as of November 9, 2021).

Akshay Karnewar Height

Akshay Karnewar is approximately six feet tall.

Akshay Karnewar Hometown

Akshay Karnewar was born in Wagholi, Maharashtra. However, he represents Vidarbha in the Indian domestic circuit.

Akshay Karnewar T20 Stats

Akshay made his T20 debut for Vidarbha against Gujarat during the 2016 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The match took place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur.

He didn't have the best of starts to his career as he conceded 26 runs off his two-overs spell. With the bat, he was dismissed for two runs off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling.

Akshay Karnewar has picked up 43 wickets in 43 innings in the shortest format of the game to date. His best spell of 4/5 came against Sikkim on November 9 during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

The 29-year-old has amassed 397 runs in 33 innings at a strike rate of 130.16.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
