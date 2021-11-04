Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Baroda vs Bengal: Probable XI, pitch report, weather forecast and match prediction 

Baroda and Bengal will face each other in an upcoming match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 at ACA Stadium in Barsapara, Guwahati.

Baroda started the tournament on a disastrous note, having lost to Services by two wickets. Batting first, Baroda posted 124/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Bhanu Pania smacked a 45-ball 55-run knock for Baroda.

In response, Services took exactly 20 overs to chase down the total. Ninad Rathva was the lone shining light for Baroda with the ball as he picked up 3/8 in his four-overs spell. Baroda are a better team than their performance in the first encounter. They will aim to bounce back in style in the upcoming fixture.

Bengal impressed everyone with their top-class performance against Chhattisgarh as they won the match by seven wickets. Akhil Herwadkar was the star with the willow as Chhattisgarh posted 118/7 in 20 overs. Bengal took 17 overs to chase down the target.

Baroda vs Bengal Match Details

Match: Baroda vs Bengal

Date and Time: November 5, 2021, Friday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati

Baroda vs Bengal Weather Report

The weather will be partly cloudy at the venue during the match. However, there will not be any rain interruptions.

Baroda vs Bengal Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface in Barsapara, Guwahati is a sticky wicket and bowlers will enjoy these conditions. The two-paced wicket will confuse batters in the middle overs. In the powerplay overs, fans can expect the batters to go after the bowlers.

Baroda vs Bengal Probable XIs

Baroda

Bhanu Pania will look forward to adding more runs to this encounter after he shone in the first match. Ninad Rathva is one of the bowlers to watch out for as he picked up a three-fer in the first contest.

Probable XI: Shashwat Rawat, Ninad Rathva, Bhanu Pania, Dhruv Patel, A Sheth, Kedar Devdhar, Krunal Pandya, Vishnu Solanki (W), B A Pathan, K R Kakade, Ansh Patel

Bengal

Wriddhiman Saha will keep wickets for Bengal. Kaif Ahmed and Akash Deep will be aiming to come up with strong performances, while Shahbaz Ahmed will be keen to turn the game on its head with his spin bowling.

Probable XI: Akash Deep, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Kaif Ahmad, Sudip Chatterjee, Wriddhiman Saha, Writtick Bijoy Chatterjee, Mukesh Kumar, Abhishek Das, Ishan Porel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karan Lal.

Baroda vs Bengal Match Prediction

Bengal are very strong on paper with a few domestic stars being part of the XI. They have good depth in all three departments and will be keen to showcase their skills yet again when they take on Baroda

Prediction: Baroda to win this encounter

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

