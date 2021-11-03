Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Baroda vs Services: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Baroda will take on Services in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on November 4th at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati.

Baroda had a dream run the previous season, finishing as runners-up to a formidable Tamil Nadu side in the final of the tournament. They remained unbeaten in the group stage, winning all five of their matches and finishing at the top of Elite Group C. Kedar Devdhar was their top-scorer, having scored 349 runs in the tournament at an average of nearly 70 and a top score of an unbeaten 99.

Lukman Meriwala was their top wicket-taker with 15 scalps in the tournament and best figures of 5/8. He provided crucial breakthroughs and kept the opposition’s run rate under control.

Vishnu Solanki was among the runs too as he scored over 200 hundred runs in the tournament and did the bulk of the scoring for his side along with Devdhar. Atit Sheth provided the much-required assistance to Meriwala as he picked up 11 wickets with the best figures of 4/17.

Services, unlike their counterparts, had a rather forgettable season last time around. They won only one of their five games and finished fifth in Elite Group D. Rahul Singh was their top-scorer, having scored 244 runs in the tournament with a top score of an unbeaten 76. Varun Chaudhary was their top wicket-taker with eight scalps and best figures of 3/31.

Baroda are a quality side and it looks highly unlikely that they might get beaten, Services need to play their best cricket if they wish to challenge this formidable setup.

Baroda vs Services Match Details

Match: Baroda vs Services, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22

Date: 4th November 2021

Time: 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Nehru Stadium, Guwahati

Baroda vs Services Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are expected to be a feature of matchday. The temperature is likely to range between 18 and 29 degrees Celsius. No rain interruptions are expected.

Baroda vs Services Pitch Report

The Nehru Stadium in Guwahati has historically had a good cricketing surface. The batters can play their shots once they have their eye on it. It offers a considerable amount of assistance to the bowlers as well. The team bowling first would look to restrict the opposition around the 170-run mark. Teams prefer chasing on this surface.

Baroda vs Services Probable XI

Baroda: Kedar Devdhar, Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Kartik Kakde, Atit Sheth, Smit Patel (wk), Bharghav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Krunal Pandya (c ), Agnivesh Ayachi , Bhanu Pania.

Services: Ravi Chauhan, Lakhan Singh, Rahul Singh, Rajat Paliwal (c), Vikas Hathwala, Nakul Sharma(wk), Pulkit Narang, Diwesh Pathania, Vikas Yadav, Mohit Kumar, Varun Chaudhary.

Baroda vs Services Match Prediction

Baroda have played quality cricket over the years and ended up as runners-up the previous season. They are the favorites to finish on top in this encounter. The Services side will have to play out of their skin to challenge Baroda.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

