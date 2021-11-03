Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bengal vs Chhattisgarh: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Bengal and Chhattisgarh lock horns in Guwahati for their opening game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021-2022, which kicks off on November 4. A total of 38 state teams will participate in the tournament, with the matches to be played in a round-robin format.

The tournament is divided into six groups, with six teams in the five Elite Groups and eight teams in the Plate Group. The final competition is scheduled to take place on November 22. Tamil Nadu are the defending champions.

Both Bengal and Chhatisgarh are placed in Group B along with Baroda, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Services. The winner of the group will directly qualify for the quarter-finals with the second-placed team competing against the winner of the Plate Group in the pre-quarterfinals.

Bengal didn’t have the best of the season last year as they failed to qualify for the quarter-finals. They won their first three games but lost the following two games, resulting in their elimination from the competition.

Chhattisgarh also failed to qualify for the quarters and had a torrid time last season as they only managed to win a single game out of five. They defeated Uttarakhand in their last group game and ended the season on a high. Both sides will be eager to start the new season on a winning note.

Bengal vs Chhattisgarh Match Details

Match: Bengal vs Chhattisgarh, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/2022.

Date and Time: November 4th, 2021, Thursday, 08:30 AM IST.

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Bengal vs Chhattisgarh Pitch Report

The pitch at Barsapara Cricket Stadium is very good for batting. The bowlers often go on a journey if they miss their mark. The batters will enjoy batting on this track.

Bengal vs Chhattisgarh Weather Forecast

The temperature in Guwahati is expected to range between 18 to 29 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Bengal vs Chhattisgarh Probable XIs

Bengal

Sudip Chatterjee has been handed the responsibility of leading the Bengal side in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The experience of Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Ahmed and Ishan Porel will be handy for them.

Probable XI: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sudip Chatterjee (c), Suvankar Bal, Abhishek Das, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ishan Porel, Akash Deep, Ranjot Khaira, Writtick Chatterjee, Sayan Ghosh.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh will be led by Harpreet Singh in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Ex-Mumbai opener Akhil Herwadkar will ply his trade for the side this season.

Probable XI: Akhil Herwadkar, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Singh (c), Shubham Agarwal, Binny Samual, Shashank Chandrakar, Amandeep Khare, Ajay Mandal, Veer Pratap Singh, Rishabh Tiwari, Ravi Kiran.

Bengal vs Chhattisgarh Match Prediction

Both Bengal and Chhattisgarh failed to qualify for the quarter-finals last year. They will be hoping to put in a much-improved performance in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Bengal look the stronger side on paper and we expect them to kick off the tournament on a winning note.

Prediction: Bengal to win this encounter.

