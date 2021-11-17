Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bengal vs Karnataka: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Bengal and Karnataka will clash in the second quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on 18th November 2021.

Karnataka won four out of their five games to reach the knockout stage. They have had a fine run so far, making it to the quarter-final stage as well.

Karnataka beat Saurashtra in a thrilling pre-quarter-final match by two wickets. They bowled well to restrict Saurashtra to 145/7 bowling first. Vijaykumar Vyshak, Koushik V and K C Cariappa picked up two wickets each in a combined effort.

In the chase, Karnataka were reduced to 60/4 with the top order failing to perform. Rohan Kadam scored a crucial 33. However, it was a brilliant performance from debutant Abhinav Manohar under pressure that steered Karnataka through. He remained unbeaten on 70 off just 49 deliveries.

On the other hand, Bengal topped their group, thus qualifying directly for the quarter-finals. Interestingly, they beat Karnataka in their last match, which was an Elite Group B fixture.

Bengal put up a fine show with the ball as Karnataka could only muster 134/8 batting first. Mukesh Kumar was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. Pradipta Pramanik chipped in with a couple as well.

Bengal took 18 overs to get home, winning with seven wickets to spare. Abhimanyu Easwaran struck an unbeaten 51. Wriddhiman Saha (27) and Kaif Ahmad (34*) gave him able support in the middle.

Bengal vs Karnataka Match Details

Match: Bengal vs Karnataka, Quarter Final 2, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 18, 2021, Thursday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Bengal vs Karnataka Pitch Report

With Karnataka beating Saurashtra in the last match at this venue, the trend of chasing has continued. Teams that have chased in the last 10 games at this ground have ended up on the winning side. The team batting first needs to score a minimum of 170 on this wicket.

Bengal vs Karnataka Weather Forecast

The weather is clear for a full game of cricket. There is no rain prediction. Temperatures will vary between 22 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Bengal vs Karnataka Probable 11s

Karnataka

V Koushik, Vijaykumar Vyshak and K C Cariappa put up a good effort with the ball in the last match. Abhinav Manohar was brilliant with the bat on debut.

Probable 11: Rohan Kadam, Aniruddha, BR Sharath (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Abhinav Manohar, Karun Nair, Jagadeesa Sucith, K C Cariappa, Koushik V, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidhyadhar Patil.

Bengal

Mukesh Kumar and Pradipta Pramanik were the top wicket-takers for Bengal in the last match. Abhimanyu Easwaran, Wriddhiman Saha and Kaif Ahmad performed well with the bat.

Probable 11: Sudip Chatterjee (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz, Akash Deep, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Kaif Ahmad, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Writtick Bijoy Chatterjee, Mukesh Kumar, Pradipta Pramanik, Sujit Kumar Yadav.

Bengal vs Karnataka Match Prediction

Bengal beat Karnataka in their previous meeting and will take confidence from the same. They have put up a clinical display and will look to repeat the same.

Karnataka may have won their last match, but they are without the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, Prasidh Krishna and Krishnappa Gowtham. So, Bengal clearly hold the edge in the pressure game over an incomplete Karnataka team.

Prediction: Bengal to win this match.

Bengal vs Karnataka live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: N/A

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Wriddhiman Saha get a 50 plus score? Yes No 1 votes so far