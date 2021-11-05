Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Bengal vs Mumbai: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction

In Round III, Bengal lock horns with Mumbai at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati in an Elite Group B clash. Both sides have won their respective previous games and it promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Bengal beat Baroda in a thriller of a contest in their last game. Batting first, Bengal posted 146 on the board, thanks to some good contributions from lower-order batters. Baroda skipper Krunal Pandya was strong in the chase but the Bengal bowlers held their nerves in the end to seal the game by two runs. They will be high in confidence when they take the field against Mumbai on Saturday.

Mumbai, meanwhile, after getting off to a losing start to the competition, have bounced back to win against Services in their second game. After being asked to bat first, Mumbai scored 154 on the board, losing seven wickets. The bowlers then stepped up as they restricted Services to 137, winning the game by 17 runs. It was a good all-round performance from them and they will look to repeat it against Bengal in their next outing.

Bengal vs Mumbai Match Details:

Match: Bengal vs Mumbai, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/2022

Date and Time: November 6th 2021, Saturday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Bengal vs Mumbai Pitch Report

The pitch at Barsapara Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line once set. The surface will assist spinners from both sides as the game progresses.

Bengal vs Mumbai Weather Forecast

The temperature in Guwahati is expected to range between 18 and 29 degrees Celsius. It is likely to stay cloudy throughout the day.

Bengal vs Mumbai Probable XIs

Bengal

Abhishek Das (35) and Shahbaz Ahmed (34) helped Bengal put up 146 on the board. Shahbaz Ahmed was good with the ball as he picked up two wickets. The bowlers had a good outing against Baroda and will be up for the Mumbai challenge on Saturday.

Probable XI

Abhishek Das, Sudip Chatterjee (c), Karan Lal, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kaif Ahmed, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ritwik Chowdhary, Writtick Chatterjee, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel

Mumbai

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane scored his second consecutive fifty against Services. Tushar Deshpande starred with the ball, picking up three wickets and was well-supported by Mohit Avasthi who scalped two wickets.

Probable XI

Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Aman Hakim Khan, Aditya Tare (wk), Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande

Bengal vs Mumbai Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off wins in their previous games. Bengal won a thriller of a contest whereas Mumbai walked past Services. With both looking strong on paper, it will be a cracker of a game on Saturday.

Mumbai look a well-balanced side and should come out on top against Bengal.

Prediction: Mumbai to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

