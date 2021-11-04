Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Chandigarh vs Delhi: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Chandigarh will square off against Delhi on November 5 in the Elite Group E fixture. The CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli, Rohtak, will host this encounter.

Chandigarh lost their opening game against Uttar Pradesh. After being put in to bat, Uttar Pradesh posted 165 on the board. It was an uphill task for Chandigarh and they couldn’t get across the line as they were restricted to 143, losing the game by 22 runs. Chandigarh will be hoping for a much-improved performance against Delhi in their next fixture.

Delhi, meanwhile, got off to a winning start in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. They defeated Uttarakhand comprehensively to register their first win of the competition.

After being asked to bat first, Delhi could only manage to score 121 in their 20 overs, losing eight wickets. The bowlers then stepped up as they defended the target successfully. They knocked over Uttarakhand on 86 to win the game by 35 runs.

Chandigarh vs Delhi Match Details:

Match: Chandigarh vs Delhi, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/2022

Date and Time: November 5 2021, Friday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, Rohtak

Chandigarh vs Delhi Pitch Report

The pitch at CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. The batters, once set, can play their strokes more freely and the slow bowlers will get some assistance from the surface. We might see the bowlers use a lot of slow balls while bowling on this deck.

Chandigarh vs Delhi Weather Forecast

The temperature in Rohtak is expected to hover between 15 to 28 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain and fans expect a full game to be played on Friday.

Chandigarh vs Delhi Probable XIs

Chandigarh

The bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as Uttar Pradesh posted 165 on the board, losing only four wickets. Skipper Manan Vohra (42) and Ankit Kaushik (37) were good but couldn’t take their side across the line. They will be hoping for some contributions from their batters in their next outing.

Probable XI

Manan Vohra (c), Sarul Kanwar, Shivam Bhambri, Ankit Kaushik, Gurinder Singh, Jaskarandeep Singh, Jaskaran Sohi (wk), Bhagmender Lather, Kunal Mahajan, Parmesh Vaidik, Jagjit Singh Sandhu

Delhi

Himmat Singh (35) and skipper Pradeep Sangwan (25*) were good with the bat but the other batters need to step up in their next fixture. Shivank Vashisht picked a fifer and wreaked havoc in the Uttarakhand camp as it helped Delhi defend 122 successfully.

Probable XI

Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat (wk), Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Shivank Vashisht, Pradeep Sangwan (c), Deepak Punia, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh

Chandigarh vs Delhi Match Prediction

Chandigarh lost their opening fixture against Uttar Pradesh and needed to be at their best to come out on top against their next opponents. Delhi were brilliant in their last fixture and will look to repeat their performance on Friday.

Delhi have the winning momentum behind them. Expect them to carry it forward by going past Chandigarh on Friday.

Prediction: Delhi to win this encounter

Chandigarh vs Delhi live telecast details and channel list

T.V.: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

